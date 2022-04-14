Mindset Hypnosis

Brandie Wells of Keene, found herself naturally helping people with self-hypnosis. “So, I became a certified hypnotist to help people with self-healing. It really is a wonderful self-healing tool,” she said. “Affirmations are self-hypnosis,” she explained. “Every time someone uses an affirmation like ‘I am enough,’ or ‘I am healthy,’ things that people are trying to manifest, they are actually working with self-hypnosis,” she explained.
Wells is the owner of Soul and Shadow Emporiums in Keene and Manchester and hosts many different hypnosis events throughout the year. She has one coming up May 2 called Millionaire Mindset for Financial Abundance. This event is meant to manifest financial abundance and success with deep relaxation.
All of her hypnosis events are currently on Zoom and can be attended from the comfort of one’s home. She feels that the Zoom events work really well for hypnosis because her clients are comfortable in their own environments and can be more open to the hypnosis. She also records them and they are available to be watched over and over after the event is done, which gives her clients the opportunity to really plug in that information that they received from her.
Hypnosis is a free will experience. You can’t hypnotize someone who doesn’t want to be hypnotized. So, there has to be a desire for it to be effective. “Hypnosis is simply stepping into an altered state, but you have to be in deep relaxation in order to get into the state of hypnosis,” Wells said. “I believe that 75 percent of hypnosis is trusting the hypnotist, so it’s really important to me that I form a foundation of trust before I even get into the hypnosis session.”
Wells always tailors her sessions in a group anytime that she is offering something specific. “I will be asking everyone what they feel blocks them from receiving that and is it a limiting belief from childhood? Because we have a relationship with money that is formed from our upbringing. So, I really work at clearing those limited beliefs to open someone to receive this new mindset that really opens them up to their greatest potential.”
Wells likes to end her evening hypnosis sessions with helping her clients relax and sleep better that night. “When you get hypnosis, it is a form of deep sleep. It’s important as a hypnotist that I always pay attention to that especially during evening hypnosis. So, I always use the power of suggestion for sleeping well, sleeping all through the night and I do that at the end of every session because it helps people sleep at night.”
She has another event on April 19 called New Mindset; “Raise Your Vibration for Manifestation” Hypnosis. Wells will go through the chakra energy system, cleaning and aligning chakras. “It really can launch people into manifesting their dreams and desires. When we are in a higher vibration, we attract,” she said.
Soul and Shadow emporium has other hypnosis events throughout the year such as smoking cessation, weight loss and wellness. Wells does a lot with positive mindset and tries to help people. “I just want people to be happy! All of us struggle with negativity especially with the harshness of the world right now. I provide motivational coaching and life coaching through my hypnosis to help people alter their lives.”
Shadow and Soul Emporium offers many different classes both online and in person at both their locations in Manchester and Keene. Visit their booking site online at www.americancenter.as.me, to schedule an appointment or join one of the Zoom events.
Disclosure: Hypnosis is not a replacement for therapy or psychotherapy, or any other type of treatment. Although Wells is a certified hypnotherapist, she is not a doctor. Hypnosis is a tool that people can use, but it is not a cure.