Do you feel out of control, guilty, ashamed, or regretful about your eating? Are you a fast eater, gulping your food, but never feel satisfied? If so, then a mindful eating practice might help you build a more balanced, positive relationship with food.
An important note to start: It is very difficult to eat in a mindful way if you’ve waited too long to eat and have become famished. I’d encourage you to think of eating regularly as a helpful pre-requisite to mindful eating. It is not typically taught this way, but in my experience it is essential. Work on feeding yourself regularly. Don’t skip meals.
Now, let me take some time to explain my favorite elements of mindful eating.
Notice without Judgement: First and foremost, mindful eating asks us to notice without judgement. Notice. Without judgement. Three simple words. But when was the last time we did that about anything in our lives? Notice, yes. But without judgement? Think about what that really means. Next time you’re eating, notice the critical and harsh things that come into your mind. That’s our inner critic. And it can be very loud and mean. When you hear that inner critic, take a deep breath and re-phrase, without judgement.
Be Present. Mindful eating asks us to bring all of our senses to the act of eating. How does the food look, smell, taste, feel, sound? Do we like it? How does it make our bodies feel? When we use our senses, we are fully present. When we are fully present, we learn things that we never expected.
Slow Down & Notice Hunger and Fullness. Mindful eating asks us to slow down. Running through our busy lives, we rush through meals. Have you ever had the experience of feeling ravenous, eating extremely quickly, and then feeling full, almost sick, 15 minutes after you’re finished? That’s because when we eat quickly, gulping our food, our body doesn’t have time to catch up and send out appropriate signals. Plus, we are too distracted to notice the signals that are getting sent out. Hunger and fullness signals come from sensors in our stomach and intestines as well as from hormones that cue us to start and stop eating. By eating more slowly and chewing our food, we have a chance to become more aware of hunger and fullness signals.
There is a tool called a hunger and fullness scale that can help. Rated (in most versions) from 1-10, 1 is starving, weak, shaking, ravenous. 10 is stuffed almost sick feeling, overly full. 5 is neutral, not really hungry or full. This scale gives us a way to consciously identify how hungry or full we are before, during and after a meal. If working on a number scale from 1-10 feels overwhelming, start with something simpler. Try just noticing if you feel very hungry, hungry, neutral, full, or very full. Don’t be surprised if it is hard to tell. But eventually, when we pay attention and practice, we will become more skilled at listening to what our bodies are trying to tell us.
Take some deep breaths to start. Before you start a meal take a few deep belly breaths. Pause in the middle of the meal to take a few more. Then at the end of the meal, take a few more breaths. This pause is a chance to notice without judgement and check in with hunger and fullness signals.
This is not a diet in disguise. Let me be clear. Mindful eating is not a trick to make you eat less, lose weight, or make only “good” or “healthy” choices. If that is how it is being presented, or how it feels to you, then step back from what you are doing. Regroup. Breathe. There is no right answer, no right choice. Mindful eating is about reconnecting with yourself and your senses during the act of eating. For more information, check out The Center for Mindful Eating (www.thecenterformindfuleating.org). They have wonderful handouts, including “The Principles of Mindful Eating,” and mindful eating exercises to try.
Mindful eating takes practice. It is not something that comes easily. Try one meal, one day a week. Choose a meal that is the calmest. If it feels uncomfortable, try it for 5 minutes and then resume eating as you might typically. My hope is that you will reconnect with your body and discover some things that might surprise you.
Ruth Goldstein MS, RD is part of a team of three outpatient registered dietitians at Cheshire Medical Center. Located in the Center at Keene, 149 Emerald Street, Suite J, they provide nutrition counseling in person and via zoom. Contact 603-354-5476 to schedule an appointment.