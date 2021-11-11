Military Holding Pieces of History

When Dominic Geraci was growing up, the World War II generation was downsizing. Yard sales were full of old military objects.
“Most people’s grandparents had a shoebox somewhere with their medals or things that they had picked up in the conflict as souvenirs,” he said.
Collecting “militaria” — memorabilia like antique uniforms and weapons — became his passion and, eventually, his profession.
Today, Geraci, who lives in Jaffrey, is an antique dealer specializing in military memorabilia. He has a booth at Fairgrounds Antiques in Swanzey and sells online through Facebook Marketplace.
There’s a thriving market for objects like bayonets and swords, medals, badges, helmets, patches and ammunition pouches, he said.
“A lot of kids, and adults, history doesn’t resonate with them until they have that sort of tactile stimulation,” he said. “Until they can hold a piece of history, it’s really just words in a book. But once you’re holding a Japanese helmet or a flag or a sword, something taken off a battlefield, it becomes very real.”
As a child, Geraci absorbed the stories of World War II veterans like his grandfather (who was also an antique dealer, as was Geraci’s uncle). His grandfather, he recalled, had a couple of old Japanese swords and a shoebox with papers and medals in a closet.
As Geraci began to collect, he realized he could sell duplicates to earn money, which he could use to expand his collection.
He opened his first booth at age 16 at the Colony Mill, he said, with the support of established dealers in the Monadnock Region’s vibrant antiquing community. As an adult, he continued that as a side gig until the COVID-19 pandemic, when he quit his job and went full time.
Geraci said many baby boomers are now buying World War II objects to connect with a war their parents fought in. But it’s not just the older generation.
“Now, especially with video games and things like Call of Duty, you have this resurgence of interest in the Second World War,” Geraci said. “So increasingly, the types of buyers are just getting younger and younger.”
In the 1970s and ‘80s, he said, a time when baby boomers were starting their own lives and anti-war sentiment was widespread, there was less interest in military antiques. But that started to change in the late ‘80s and ‘90s.
“Some people are big collectors, they’ll fill a whole room with it, their study,” Geraci said. “Some people just want a few items to show their kids. I have teachers that buy items to also show, and people that give discussions, re-enactors, historians. Everyone right down to, like, the used car salesman.”
Today, the increasing demand for military collectibles has driven up prices and made them harder to acquire, he said.
“It is difficult to source things,” he said. “Gone are the days of the little 90-year-old lady who has a foot locker that was her husband’s in the attic.”
He still browses yard sales and flea markets, as well as buying online. It helps to network with others in the antiquing community — dealers will sometimes tip each other off when certain objects turn up.
America, Geraci said, has a strong souvenir culture. U.S. service members have long brought back items, including equipment from enemy soldiers. During World War II, Geraci said, if an American soldier found a Japanese rifle on the battlefield, he could ship it home — but had to file “capture papers” clearing it with his commander.
Those papers now help dealers like Geraci authenticate items. They’re also a rich source for further research into who the soldier was.
“That’s a big component to why people collect this stuff,” he said. “To a man, they are real history enthusiasts. They’re researchers. They’ve got 300 pounds of books in their closet, in their library.”
Geraci trades in materials not only from long-ago wars, but also modern conflicts.
“When I see an Iraqi flag or an Iraqi helmet, it’s much more raw to me,” he said. “… But if I see, like, a German World War I helmet — you know, the ones with the spikes on them, very sort of iconic imperial German — if I see something like that, it doesn’t have the same effect. It’s like sort of a relic of antiquity.”
Geraci is enthusiastic about historical preservation — in his spare time, he digs up local Revolutionary War era artifacts and gives talks at local libraries.
He urged families to hold on to mementos from their relatives’ military service so that they’ll still be available to future generations.
“I encourage people always to look to the past,” he said. “You don’t have to look to heroes that are in far-off places. You really just have to look out your window, at your next-door neighbor.”