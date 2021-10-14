For the month of October, The Monadnock Humane Society will join the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) along with Subaru of America, Inc. for the annual “Subaru Loves Pets” event and celebration.
As part of this national effort, the Monadnock Humane Society and Subaru of Keene have teamed up to create the “Subaru Loves Pets” month-long adoption event which will promote the adoption of local animals, while also supporting the care these animals receive before being able to be adopted.
“Subaru of America chose to focus the month of October on pets and adoption centers across the country. Locally our dealership, Subaru of Keene, chose the Monadnock Humane Society — and it has for a number of years — to assist them in adopting animals to local people,” George Thompson, BDC Director for Subaru of Keene, explained.
“As a dealership we are going to donate $100 for every adoption that they make — up to 31 adoptions in the month of October.“
The other benefit that the Monadnock Humane Society was afforded by working through Subaru of America is that they have a relationship with the ASPCA, and through the dealership they are able to offer a local animal shelter the ability to apply for a grant through the ASPCA, which they were approved for and they can use that grant to allow for up to $25 off each pet adoption for local customers and up to $50 for seniors. So, anyone interested in adopting during the month of October, will be able to receive this benefit.
Emily Kerylow, MHS Director of Operations, said that these grants have helped greatly over the years, and they’ve seen their number of adoptions go up in the fall.
The cost of the shelter to care for animals is quite a bit of money. The Humane Society calculates that it costs them around $30 per animal, per day. This includes food, vetting, electricity, and other things of that nature. “I don’t think people realize the amount of money that we put into each animal before they are ready for adoption and that is what this Subaru grant has really helped us with. They are covering the spay and neuter, the microchipping and the vaccinations to get these guys ready for adoption,” Kerylow said.
The Monadnock Humane Society doesn’t only adopt out dogs and cats. They have a large selection of smaller animals available for adoption, as well. “We are inundated with rabbits and guinea pigs right now. Everyone thinks of the adoption of cats and dogs, but we also have so many rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, mice and even birds,” Kerylow explained. Small animal adoption can be a great choice for families who don’t have enough space for a larger animal such as a dog and rodents can be a great first pet for a child.
Subaru of Keene is also planning on having a special event on Saturday, October 22, to help celebrate Subaru of America’s nationally recognized day called “National Make A Dog’s Day.” They are hoping to celebrate this day by having adoptable dogs visit the dealership. To find out more details about this event, visit Subaru of Keene’s website, www.subaruofkeene.com.
If you are interested in adopting a pet during the “Subaru Loves Pets” adoption event, visit the Monadnock Humane Society website to see the available pets, and call 603-354-4004 to schedule an appointment to meet the pet you are interested in adopting. Pets are up to date on all vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered (when appropriate).
The Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey and is open to the public on Wednesdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.