Met Live in HD “Cinderella”

Somewhere in-between live streaming at-home and being at the opera house is The Met: Live in HD series.
Audiences have two locations to choose from in the Monadnock Region to see these operas on-screen: at the Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM on Commercial Street in downtown Keene; and at the Peterborough Players. Both venues have shown the series since the Metropolitan Opera’s reopening in October of this year. The Colonial Theatre began presenting the series (when it was called Met Live) at the Main Street theater in 2011.
Up next on New Year’s Day in Keene and Peterborough will be a showing of Laurent Pelly’s staging of Massenet’s “Cinderella,” presented with an all-new English translation by Kelley Rourke in an abridged 90-minute adaptation. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard is the story’s rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads the cast, which also includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.
This series of live opera performances is transmitted in high-definition video via satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City to select venues, primarily movie theaters, in the United States and other parts of the world. The first transmission was of a condensed English-language version of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” on December 30, 2006. Many of the video recordings are later rebroadcast via public television as part of the Great Performances at the Met series, and most are made available for streaming at Met Opera on Demand.
The series is designed to build a larger audience for the Met and excitement for the arts at a local level. This audience includes current opera fans unable to get to New York City to see the shows in person and potential opera fans looking for an easy, affordable method of checking out a new art form.
The original idea for presenting operas in this way came from other audience-expanding efforts by the Met such as radio broadcasts on Sirius Radio, iPod downloads, live streaming video on the Met website, and free opening night screenings in Times Square and at Lincoln Center.
The Met has an 80-year tradition of broadcasting live performances to millions of radio listeners globally on the Toll Brothers–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, which served as the catalyst for the Live in HD program. Most of the HD transmissions are also simulcast on radio.
The series is designed for everyone, and productions are chosen to represent a variety of styles and the full range of the Met repertoire and artists.
“The strongest attendance tends to be for classics like ‘Madame Butterfly,’ ‘ La Traviata,’ ‘Tosca’, et cetera,” said Colonial Theatre executive director, Alec Doyle.
There are on-screen subtitles for all transmissions, to the titles seen during a live performance at the opera house. In most instances, the subtitles are provided in English, but they are also available in Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish and Korean in those native-speaking countries.
Theaters are transforming their projection equipment to the digital age and are installing satellite equipment to enable them to receive a live HD signal that provides a cinematic experience in a live format.
Broadcasts are produced with at least 10 cameras, meaning there are multiple points of view, and are engineered for movie theaters in Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. It is considered the next best thing to being at the opera.
The 2021-2022 season includes a screening of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot” and closes with Brett Dean’s “Hamlet” with libretto by Matthew Jocelyn in June of 2022.
Visit www.thecolonial.org and www.peterboroughplayers.org for more information about the January 1 showing of The Met: Live in HD series opera, “Cinderella,” and to order tickets, as well as view the line-up of the rest of the season’s presentations at both theaters. Discounts for season ticket packages are available at SHOWROOM.
(SHOWROOM shared with us that Mimosas or plain orange juice and bagels will be available at their January 1 showing!)