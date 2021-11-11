Mess Tent Menu

As Napoleon Bonaparte so notably remarked, “An army marches on its stomach.” Fueling and sustaining the United States Military over many decades has inspired genius culinary inventions that continue to greatly impact the foods we eat today.
Restructured meat, preservatives for bread, energy bars, and the dehydrated cheese used on today’s snack foods were all developed originally for the military. During World War II, military members far from the mess hall were required to lug boxes of prepackaged food to survive, known as C-Rations, or “C-Rats.”
First developed in 1938, C-Rats replaced the reserve rations of World War I and were typically canned corned beef or bacon and cans of hardtack biscuits, with ground coffee, sugar, salt, and tobacco/rolling paper also included. Three C-Rations a day provided about 3,700 calories and they could be eaten both cold or cooked.
A limited number of K-Rations were also issued during World War II for those on shorter missions, such as paratroopers. They were a lighter meal than C-Rations, offering only about 2,830 calories daily when three were consumed. K-Rations were not favored by many military members and required rice or bread to be more filling. They were discontinued following World War II.
These early rations then became known as MCIs (Meal, Combat, Individual) during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Then, according to goarmy.com, MREs (Meal, Ready to Eat) were developed in 1980 and are now the main operational food ration for the United States Armed Forces. MRE packaging is required to provide a minimum shelf life of three years and six months at 80 degrees Fahrenheit, or nine months at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. They can be eaten cold or hot.
An MRE provides about 1,250 calories that are 13 percent protein, 36 percent fat, and 51 percent carbohydrates. An MRE is one-third of the Military Recommended Daily Allowance of vitamins and minerals and three MREs are considered a full day’s worth of meals.
Generally, a MRE contains the following items: an entrée, such as spaghetti or beef stew; a side dish, like rice, corn, fruit, or mashed potatoes; crackers or bread with a spread, perhaps peanut butter, jelly, or cheese; a dessert, such as cookies or pound cakes; candy, often M&Ms, Skittles, or Tootsie Rolls; beverages; and sometimes hot sauce or seasoning. MREs also come with a flameless ration heater to heat the entrée and accessories, such as a spoon, matches, creamer, sugar, salt, chewing gum, or toilet paper.
One, if not the most famous of all military recipes, is S.O.S. The original recipe for S.O.S., otherwise known as S**t on a Shingle, Stuff on a Shingle, Save Our Stomachs, or Same Old Stuff, was a cream sauce containing chipped beef that was served on toast. Many sources say that the dish first appeared in the “Manual of Army Cooks” in 1910 and eventually S.O.S. came to be known as any kind of meat in a sauce, served over toast.
It was often a breakfast dish and continues to be popular among military members to this day. Dried beef and canned milk were shelf-stable and the dish could be made entirely from pantry items when using a substitute for butter, such as lard, and water instead of broth.
This recipe uses ground beef instead and ground sausage could also be substituted for a spicier option. Hormel does still make a jarred chipped beef for those who want to stick to the traditional recipe one jar is 2.5 ounces and suffices for this recipe. As dried beef is quite salty, many recommend rinsing the beef prior to chopping and adding it to the sauce. You can also substitute regular milk for the evaporated milk and broth of this recipe.
Thank you, veterans, today and every day for your service.
S.O.S. Creamed Beef
Adapted from allrecipes.com
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 1/2 tbsp. butter
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
1 cup beef broth
1/2 cup evaporated milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Brown ground beef in medium skillet over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain excess fat and set aside. Melt butter or margarine in medium saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add flour, stirring constantly, to form a brown roux. Pour in beef broth and milk, mixing well. Add ground beef, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over toast.