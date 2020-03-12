Men from around the Monadnock and southern Vermont regions will show off their cooking skills next weekend, claiming bragging rights while also supporting the community.
The annual Men Who Cook fundraising event, now in its 18th year, benefits programs and services at Keene-based Monadnock Family Services; this year, proceeds will aid America Reads, a Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center program that serves more than 1,100 children across 16 towns.
“Men Who Cook is a great event that provides the opportunity for men in our community to show off their culinary skills and share in a fun-filled family evening, while greeting the hundreds of guests who attend,” said Louise Zerba, chair of the Men Who Cook Committee. “At the same time, they are benefitting Monadnock Family Services, the local non-profit community mental health center that plays a vital role in our community every day.”
Around 130 men (amateur cooks and professional chefs) are slated to participate. Each prepares different foods – from appetizers and soups to salads, main dishes and desserts – that are served as an “all-you-can-eat feast” for more than 300 people. According to Mary Delisle, associate director of development at Monadnock Family Services, an average of 350 people from throughout the region attend the event each year, and its popularity continues to rise.
“We’re preparing for a big crowd,” she said, noting that last year, they needed to add tables to accommodate the larger number of tickets that were sold at the door. “It’s a fun event. It’s just an absolutely fun evening.”
A raffle is held in addition to the feast, featuring a gamut of items donated by local businesses and crafters.
Men Who Cook will be held Saturday, March 14 at the Zorn Dining Common at Keene State College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets ($25 adults, $7 children) can be purchased in advance at Prime Roast Coffee Company in Keene, or at the door. Delisle encourages advanced purchase, as seating is limited.
For more information about the Men Who Cook event, visit mfs.org or call (603) 283-1568.