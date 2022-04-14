Melissa Etheridge at The Colonial Theatre

If there’s one thing the pandemic gave to Melissa Etheridge: it helped her rediscover her roots as a musician.
Etheridge will make a stop in Keene Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. for a performance at the newly-renovated Colonial Theatre, which reopened April 1 after being shut down since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
On September 17, 2021, she released a new nine-track album, “One Way Out.” It’s a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut—until now.
She is currently on the road in support of the album; dates include new cities and rescheduled shows from 2020.
The album’s genesis started with a career retrospective box set on which she was working. As she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren’t right for that particular time or album. Some were written before she had even come out as a lesbian and she never felt comfortable releasing them, but she knew they would be perfect for the box set.
In 2013, she went back to the studio with her original band to give the songs new life. Shortly after she finished the records, she parted ways with her label and the box set was shelved until 2020, when she was sorting through old files to share with fans on the television station she founded during the pandemic, Etheridge TV (on her show, “Friday Night Time Machine”).
Writing songs and playing guitar in the family basement growing up in Kansas, Etheridge began playing when she was only 12 with largely male country groups at local bars around her hometown.
Her gravelly voice that has become her signature wasn’t appreciated then and her parents even had her work briefly with a vocal coach to “improve.”
After playing piano bars in Boston while a student at Berklee College of Music, she landed in her home city of Los Angeles.
Later, she came out at President Clinton’s inaugural ball but in 1988, when she was starting her music career, you didn’t talk about being lesbian.
“Now it’s just one of your colors,” she said. “You come from Ohio, you’re gay and 27 and that’s fine.”
She is the winner of two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
She has also been an activist, speaking to the United Nations on LGBT rights as human rights and performing at the opening ceremonies of the World Pride week in Toronto.
First and foremost, she is a working musician.
“I’m a rock artist, I’m a country roots artist, I’m a soul artist—it’s all me no matter what I’m doing,” said Etheridge.
Etheridge has earned a fan base (called Etheridge Nation) for her powerhouse voice, razor-sharp guitar playing and soulful, passionate (and often pain-filled) lyrics that launched her to stardom with her fourth record, “Yes I Am” (1993)—it yielded the hits “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One.”
Etheridge, along with the rest of the world’s musicians, had to cancel several gigs starting in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic lockdown.
“I said to myself, ‘I’m going to pop on Facebook for 20 minutes every day,” said Etheridge during a recent phone interview with ELF from her Los Angeles home. “I went for 58 days.” Her daily Facebook appearances turned into her television station.
In 2021, her son, Beckett Cypher, died. His death was related to an opioid addiction.
“My wife and I threw ourselves into Etheridge TV,” she said. “We still stream from the road five shows a week. People are subscribing. There’s such a beautiful music-loving community out there. So many people are alone during COVID. (The station) was born from that.”
The live streaming subscription and single ticket concert platform performed more than 200 live streams in 2020.
She also spends her time working with the organization she founded, the Etheridge Foundation.
Its purpose is “to support new scientific research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction” and striving “to partner with and support organizations who delve into new ways of understanding and treating underlying mental health issues in conjunction with drug addiction, to seek treatment outside pharmaceutical norms, and to find new answers and relief for those suffering from the devastating effects of addiction.”
“It’s really, really satisfying work,” she said.
Connecting with her fans remains one of her favorite pastimes, although that connection now goes so much deeper than mere pastime as we all move through the pandemic.
“Staying engaged with fans is so crucial,” said Etheridge.
She loves that her fans have their own community with each other.
“They are people who come from all over the world of all different ages, sizes and colors,” she said of the network. “They all share a deep love of music and how music affects their lives.”
Melissa Etheridge performs Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene. Tickets are $69-$110 can be purchased by calling 603-352-2033 at www.thecolonial.org.
As of April 2, 2022, proof of vaccination or negative test results will no longer be required to attend events at The Colonial Performing Arts Center’s venues―The Colonial Theatre or Showroom. Masks will be recommended but not required at both venues. Check the website for the most up-to-date COVID policies.