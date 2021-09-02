When it comes to the meat you eat, does the butchering process matter? We might not give too much thought to the unpleasantness of processing our steaks and chicken wings, but the local farmers who care for and raise animals with a high quality of life are also dedicated to ensuring that the final process is as clean as possible.
According to farmsanctuary.org, about 10 billion animals are killed for human consumption each year in the United States and 99 percent of them are raised on factory farms that maximize production and minimize costs, with little consideration about the quality of life for the animals. Concerns about the impact and processes of factory farming have led many consumers to make thoughtful choices about the meats they eat.
At Walpole Valley Farms, owners Caitlin and Chris Caserta are carrying out the farm’s mission “to raise sustainably raised animals on the best possible diet while maintaining the health and vitality of our land’s soil.” The farm raises chickens, turkeys, pigs, cattle, and sheep and is a pasture-based operation, utilizing regenerative and holistic management practices to care for both the animals as well as the land on which the farm sits.
All of the animals are raised without antibiotics and hormones. The cattle and sheep are grass-fed and the other animals are fed non-GMO grains. The pigs are also woodland-raised with the ability to forage for their own food sources. The chickens and turkeys are pasture-raised to also forage for bugs and grasses.
And once the animals are fully raised, what’s the next step?
“So, we used to process all of our own chickens on-farm, but when COVID hit we felt the need to have our birds USDA processed,” said Caitlin Caserta. “We drive either to Maine or New Jersey for poultry processing that has the USDA stamp of approval. Both facilities deal with small farms as their biggest customers. Sadly, we do not have a local poultry-processing facility.”
For the larger animals, there’s a closer-to-home option.
“For our cattle and hogs, we use a local USDA abattoir in Springfield, Vermont,” Caserta said. Abattoir is another term for slaughterhouse.
“There is no exemption for on-farm processing for large animals--if you want to sell the meat--so we have always used small, local facilities,” she continued. “We’re comfortable with all of the facilities that we use and like the fact that they’ll work closely with us to get our product cut and packaged the way we want.”
For farmers like the Casertas, the processing of the meat needs to be as high-quality as the lives the animals have led on the farm.
“I definitely feel that many folks are seeking out meats from smaller producers as the traceability is much more transparent and they are able to ask questions not only of the farmer, but also the slaughterhouse,” Caserta said of the customers she sees purchasing meat from the farm.
Uncured meats and nitrate-free products have also become much more in-demand over the last several years. Nitrates and nitrites, like potassium nitrate and sodium nitrite, are naturally occurring chemical compounds and are legal preservatives that manufacturers add to processed foods to kill harmful bacteria. Many believe that the nitrates and nitrites in processed meats increase the risk for cancer in consumers.
“All of our bacon, hams, and smoked meats are labeled ‘nitrate-free,’ which essentially means that we’re just not using chemical nitrates or nitrites in the curing process,” Caserta explained.
‘Celery juice, which is what we use, does contain naturally occurring nitrate and is preferable for health. Green vegetables do contain a certain level of nitrate.”
For consumers looking to make clean and healthy choices in their meat consumption, purchasing products from a small local farm can ensure the high level of quality they’re seeking from farm-to-plate.
Walpole Valley Farms offers shipping, home delivery, and farm store pickup of their meats. To view bundles and other purchasing options and to order, visit walpolevalleyfarms.com.