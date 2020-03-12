May I Have This Dance?

Frank Sinatra trumpets, “It’s up to you New York, New-ew Yoooork!” as five handlers cue their dogs for spins, weaves through legs, bows, circles and more.
“Give your dogs a break and tell them how great they are,” calls Amee Abel, a certified dog trainer and instructor of the musical freestyle class hosted by the Monadnock Humane Society. She settles the class and explains the first exercise they’re going to work on… dancing with dogs. Abel, who has been teaching at the Humane Society since 2009, admits that this class can sometimes be a hard sell.
“People overthink the dancing aspect,” she said. “It worries them. But [musical freestyle] is tricks with movement. If you can move, you can dance with your dog.”
Abel developed a love for musical freestyle “because it encompasses all aspects of training while allowing great creativity.” In 2018, Abel and her students were the driving wheel for a Live Musical Freestyle Competition hosted at MHS, an event that brought in competitors from all over the Northeast.
Musical freestyle students come from a variety of backgrounds. Some have played other dog sports with their pups, while others simply enjoy teaching their dogs new tricks. For group class, Abel’s prerequisite is a dog who can learn and focus even when there are other people and dogs around. Any type of dog can learn, she said, noting that her students have included a malamute, Labrador and golden retrievers, border collie, rough collie, Finnish lapphund, standard poodle, corgi and windsprite.
Local artist Donna Allen and her dog Calypso came to the musical freestyle class with a strong background in agility and is now preparing to enter competition for the first time.
“I’ve wanted to try this for years, but there were no classes nearby,” Allen said. “Imagine my excitement when MHS offered musical freestyle classes. It was worth the wait. Calypso and I love to go ‘dancing.’”
Abel is one of the few instructors in the region who offers classes in the sport.
“There are a number of excellent online resources and classes,” Abel said. “But working in person is better. It adds a dimension and immediacy to learning that online classes lack. And on the way, you build friendships with the others in your classes.”
The ‘Got Talent’ Factor
Many Americans’ first exposure to musical freestyle was watching Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 when a young dancer, Ashleigh Butler, and her dog, Pugsy, won Simon Cowell’s heart, as well as the competition. Butler explained then that in the sport, participants “choreograph a routine to music for you and your dog.”
Since its beginnings in the early 1990s, musical freestyle has grown in popularity and spread throughout the world. Classes and competitions are held throughout Europe, as well as in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S.
The surge in U.S. musical freestyle has paralleled the increasing understanding that “training” doesn’t mean “punishment.” Owners who attend modern manners classes see how much their dogs love to learn. It’s easy to get hooked on the fun of teaching their dogs new things. Musical freestyle combines tricks, manners, creativity, music and fun. It also reinforces the MHS mission to “strengthen the animal-human bond.”
“I love the connection I’ve built with my dog as we’ve learned both heeling and trick moves for our dance,” said musical freestyle student Elizabeth Collins, whose two dogs took part in the holiday-themed musical freestyle class performed in December.
It’s not necessary to be a dancer to participate in the class. Sy Montgomery, a locally based author, has attended musical freestyle with her border collie Thurber. “We never intended to perform or compete,” she said. “We were just having fun, engaging our bodies and minds to learn a new skill together. It was a wonderful bonding experience.”
Of course, if you are a dancer (and a dog lover), the musical freestyle sport is right up your alley.
“Freestyle makes us smile,” said retired dance instructor Sally Paul. “It’s a great way for you and your dog to exercise. And a way to explore new avenues in dog training.”
Performance and Learning
Computers, smartphones and the internet have given a big boost to musical freestyle. Thanks to YouTube, it’s easier for this small sport to reach a big audience, and related Facebook groups allow enthusiasts to share training tips and costume ideas. You can also connect with schools, including Fenzi Dog Sports Academy (FDSA), that offer classes.
However, because musical freestyle is still a small sport, competitions can be hard to hold and find. Expenses run high, and entries are limited in number to ensure everyone has ample time to perform. Video competitions allow competitors to join the sport from a distance. The Rally Free Elements (RFE) organization sanctions both video and live competitions. Video competitions include twice-yearly worldwide competitions, country-wide competitions, and regional events.
Yet, nothing beats the camaraderie and fun of learning in a live class or performing in front of a live audience. Monadnock Humane Society is one of only a few locations in the Northeast that annually host live musical freestyle competitions. Its second annual event will be held on Saturday, April 25. Spectators are welcome, though space is limited. The event – Spring in New Hampshire – will include teams from throughout New England including a number of Monadnock Humane Society students, competing at all levels.
In past years, Keene residents have seen MHS Freestylers participate in a variety of events, including trick and dance performances at the MHS Walk for Animals, the Willmington Doggiepalooza, and various senior residences. In February, Abel was awarded the RFE Trailblazer Award for her work growing the sport of musical freestyle.
She will offer a six-week Intro to Musical Freestyle class on Fridays at 6:30 p.m., beginning May 1. It will be an adjunct to the ongoing beginner/advanced beginner class on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. For more information, call the Monadnock Humane Society at (603) 352-9011.