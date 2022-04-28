Mariposa Museum Pre-Season Party

Last year, live outdoor concerts returned to the season. In 2022, the door will be swung open wide—literally—for Monadnock Music’s indoor summer series.
Artistic director Rafael Popper-Keizer announced the theme of this year’s concert lineup is “taking back the summer” after the pandemic’s end.
“Last year marked our return to live performances, and this year we are looking forward to at last performing indoors at some of our favorite venues around the Monadnock Region,” he said.
Popper-Keizer, a cellist, will build excitement for the upcoming season when he performs at Monadnock Music’s pre-season party Friday, May 6.
He’ll present two pieces: one by Joseph Dall’Abaco, an 18th-century Italian Baroque cellist; the other by celebrated Black American composer Adolphus Hailstork—the two were written 250 years apart.
“Both pieces speak with an emotional immediacy and directness of style that I find deeply compelling,” he said.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Peterborough’s Mariposa Museum, during the town’s First Friday event, when downtown merchants each month keep their doors open late, offering an opportunity to stroll and discover unique shops, restaurants and galleries.
“We’re hoping people are out and about anyway and will stop in (to the museum), grab a brochure and hear about what’s happening,” said Laina Barakat, Monadnock Music’s executive director. Wine and snacks will be served.
At 6 p.m., Popper-Keizer will discuss the upcoming season with the audience, its inspiration and why he made the creative choices he made, Barakat added.
“There are three facets to classical music I absolutely love,” said Popper-Keizer. “The first is its richness of history...The second is there is so much repertoire neglected and forgotten and bringing these gems to life is incredibly exciting. Third, it’s always evolving. New types of expression are emerging from different styles...I work to bring these things into the music I present. It’s music I love and want to hear and play.”
When James Bolle founded Monadnock Music in 1966, his mission was to present a wide array of classical music in intimate settings that separate the distance between artist and music lover.
Bolle, founding director and conductor, grew Monadnock Music around the concept of musicians developing a relationship with their audiences while performing at small venues around the region at its annual summer festival. The goal was and is to avoid the stereotype of “stuffy” chamber music through a range of offerings across a spectrum of periods and styles.
In past years, listeners could hear world and experimental music, jazz and even a little country along with more traditional genres.
The next May event will be Music for the Ukraine on the 22nd, also at Mariposa Museum. As the title suggests, it’s an afternoon to raise funds for Ukrainian relief featuring a musical performance, poetry, Ukrainian finger foods, and a Ukrainian Pysanki Egg Silent Auction.
Following the first of two Listen & Lunch events—free solo performances during the summer at Depot Square Park in Peterborough—the village concert series officially opens June 19 with a piano and string trio performance at the Hancock Congregational Church.
Popper-Keizer is looking forward to bringing back Monadnock’s Music tradition this year of special performances in the Peterborough Town Hall: this year two lavish works are on the program that use “eight players to suggest the complex sonority of a small orchestra with the intimate, soloistic nature of a chamber ensemble.”
In addition to seven village concerts, the season features a new series within a series of family concerts: on that program will be three performances of Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate’s “Moonstrike,” a retelling of American Indian legends for narrator and string quartet. The summer and fall special event line-up includes a garden party; Oktoberfest; Game Night featuring a wild game dinner and pop-up musical performance; and the annual fundraising gala.
The Monadnock Music Pre-Season Party is a free event Friday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough. Visit www.monadnockmusic.org for more information.