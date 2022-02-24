Mardi Gras Zydeco Party in Greenfield

In the last gasp of winter, it’s time to get out and play “Laissez les bon temps rouler (Let the good times roll)” in celebration of Mardi Gras.
Zydeco Connection headlines at Mardi Gras Party with some guests joining this Saturday, February 26, at Hawks and Reed Ballroom.
This Pioneer Valley-based Massachusetts band plays a mix of waltzes, two-steps, blues, boogie-woogie, and of course zydeco music from rural Southwest Louisiana.
The zydeco genre came from French Creole speakers, blending blues, rhythm and blues and indigenous music of the Louisiana Creoles and the Native American people of Louisiana. While it is distinct from the origins of Cajun music, the two forms influenced each other.
The people who would become the Cajuns came from western France and in the early 1600s, Nova Scotia (known then as Acadie and its people, Acadians) By the early 1700s, Great Britain acquired permanent control of Acadie, but many Acadians did not become cooperative British subjects, preferring to maintain their independence and refusing to swear allegiance to the British crown and church. In 1755, the British began the removal of the Acadians from their homeland and they resettled in many different areas, including Southwest Louisiana.
Zydeco music is typically played in an up-tempo rhythmic manner and also incorporates elements of rock and roll, soul, and Afro-Caribbean and is centered around the button or piano accordion and a special washboard (called a rubboard) as percussion. A zydeco band is often rounded out with electric guitar, bass, keyboard and drums. Lyrics are normally sung in English or French. There are original zydeco compositions, but it’s also common for musicians to adapt blues standards, R&B and traditional Cajun music into the zydeco style.
The band was formed in 2004 after Cynthia Rose purchased an accordion at a tag sale. A music teacher at Putney Central School in Vermont at the time, she did a lot of international folk dancing with her students.
“I saw the accordion and thought I would play it with my students,” she said. She taught herself to play and one day a fellow teacher played some zydeco music for her.
“I’d never heard it before,” she said. “As soon as I heard it I thought, ‘Oh my God what is that?’ It was such upbeat, happy music. It struck me. I was sold.”
A trained classical musician who played the French horn with a symphony, Rose also played electric French horn and other instruments in a rock band with her husband, Michael Rose (Zydeco Connection’s drummer) before starting Zydeco Connection with him.
In addition to Rose (known in the band as Lil’Cyn) and her husband, Zydeco Connection also includes Eileen Almeida on rubboard and lead vocals, Dave LeBlanc on Bass and lead vocals, and Rolland LaPierre on guitar.
They’ve played community zydeco dances, fairs, carnivals, weddings and private parties all over New England and New York.
Rose, who now teaches button and piano accordion, said the band plays both traditional zydeco songs, music by other zydeco artists like Donna the Buffalo, and popular songs by such artists as Bob Dylan with a zydeco spin.
Also featured that evening will be the Bourbon Street Blasters led by saxophone player Ted Wirt (Raider Eddie), who for 18 years was musical director and arranger for the Charles Neville/Skeletones Big Band playing mostly R&B transcriptions from New Orleans groups of the 1950s. Trumpet player Mike Spencer has played for decades with several groups, including the traditional Dixieland jazz group, Sidewheel Gambler. Spencer earned his nickname (Triple Louie) by impersonating three New Orleans personalities: Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. Both Wirt and Spencer also play with a variety of jazz, swing and R&B groups.
Alongside zydeco music is a dance step (appropriately called the zydeco) and Rose said people often refer to going to the dance as going to the zydeco. A dance lesson will be offered at 6:45 p.m. before the Mardi Gras party begins. Costumes are encouraged.
“It will be hard to sit,” said Rose. “It’s such upbeat music—you’ll want to get out there and shake your booty.”
The Mardi Gras Get-Down featuring Zydeco Connection and the Bourbon Street Blasters is this Saturday, February 26, at 7 p.m. with a 6:45 p.m. dance lesson at Hawks & Reed Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $15-$20 and can be ordered at www.hawksandreed.com.