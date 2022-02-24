If Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, then there should be no doubt that decadent food is at the center of this festive celebration that leads up to Lent, the six-week-long religious fast before Easter. Historically, prior to Lent, Christians would try to use up all of their eggs, milk, and butter before the fasting season. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, Mardi Gras is known as Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, and includes feasting on rich foods like pancakes and crepes to use up those specific ingredients prior to the fast.
Mardi Gras in the United States has developed its own rich food traditions, like community crawfish boils where everyone gathers together at a table covered with boiled crawfish, corn, and potatoes to pinch the tails and suck the heads. Jambalaya brings heat to the holiday with spicy rice, vegetables, and meats like andouille sausage and chicken stirred together in one pot.
Po’ boys are another French Quarter favorite and these southern staples stuff fried seafood into crusty French bread with lettuce and a remoulade sauce. Traditional dirty rice is a paella-like dish that features delectable chicken livers.
And let us not forget the sugary sweets. Beignets are better-than-donut fried pastries that are generously sprinkled with powdered sugar. America’s Mardi Gras began in Mobile, Alabama, and the throwing of packaged Moon Pies from floats has been a parade tradition there since the 1960s. Original Moon Pies sandwiched marshmallow filling between two chocolate-covered round graham cookies, but now they can be flavored with vanilla, banana, salted caramel, strawberry, orange and coconut.
But the royal King Cake flaunts the jewel-crusted culinary crown of Mardi Gras. King Cakes date back to 1870 in the States when they first arrived here from France.
This ring-shaped brioche or sweet roll dough recipe is cinnamon-forward and usually decorated in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of green, yellow, and purple. A tiny plastic baby is traditionally baked inside the King Cake and the recipient of the prize is blessed with both good fortune and the privilege of hosting next year’s party.
“Laissez les bons temps rouler,” as they say on Mardi Gras. Let the good times roll!
Mardi Gras King Cake
Adapted from barbarabakes.com
Ingredients:
3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 package (2 1/4 tsp.) Quick Rise yeast
1 cup milk
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. salt
2 eggs
6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, cut into 12 pieces
Cinnamon Filling:
2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
4 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
Icing:
1 cup powdered (confectioners) sugar
1 tbsp. milk
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Decorations: dark green, purple, and yellow or gold sugars; small plastic baby
Instructions:
In stand mixer, mix 2 1/2 cups flour and yeast, using paddle attachment, on low for about 30 seconds. Heat milk, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved and milk is between 120 to 130 degrees. With mixer on low, pour in liquids and mix until incorporated. Add eggs one at a time. Continue mixing until a shaggy dough forms. Switch to dough hook. Mix in remaining 1 cup flour a little at a time, adding more or less flour as needed to make a soft dough. Add softened butter, a piece at a time, kneading until each piece of butter is absorbed. Knead for eight minutes on low until dough completely clears the sides of bowl. Add flour 1 tablespoon at a time if too sticky or spritz with water if too dry, stopping every 2 minutes to scrape dough from hook.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times by hand to be sure it’s smooth and elastic. Form dough into a ball and place into greased bowl, turning once so greased surface is on top. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. While dough is chilling, make cinnamon filling. Combine brown sugar and ground cinnamon, add butter, and mix well.
Roll chilled dough into a 10-by-20-inch rectangle and spread filling on half of the long side of the dough. Fold the dough in half, covering the filling and pat down firmly so it sticks together. Cut dough into three long strips lengthwise, pressing tops of strips together. Braid strips and press ends together at bottom.
Gently stretch the braid so that it measures 20 inches again and shape it into a circle/oval, pressing edges together. Hide miniature plastic baby between ends before sealing. (Or make a slit in bottom of cake and insert baby after cake is baked.) Transfer ring to parchment-lined or greased baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Bake until golden brown, about 20–35 minutes, until firm to the touch. Remove from oven and let cool completely before icing. To make icing, mix powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in small bowl until smooth. Spoon icing over top of cake and sprinkle on colored sugar immediately, alternating between three colors.