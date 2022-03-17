Maple Weekend, happening this weekend (March 19 and 20), is a time each year when visitors to the region’s sugarhouses can look forward to an array of syrup-y festivities for the whole family. Keep in mind, the following is not an exhaustive list of sugarhouses opening their doors during sugaring season—you can find more information about Maple Weekend offerings (including at the farms listed here) and information on handicapped-accessible destinations and more at nhmapleproducers.com. Many sugarhouses listed there will have offerings into the first weekend of April.
Emily Fisk, operation manager at Ben’s Sugar Shack in Temple (the business has another location in Newbury), will offer free tours of the sugaring operation this and every weekend ending the weekend of April 2 and 3. No reservations are needed. The tour begins with an explanation of the traditional way of collecting sap from maple trees using a bucket hung from a tapped tree.
“Kids can see the sap in the bucket,” said Fisk. “Then across the road, people will see the modern way of collecting sap from 2,000 trees running into a tank (via plastic tubing and released with a vacuum pump).
“Overall they’ll see what weather is needed for the sap to run, all the challenges we run into with animals chewing the (tubing) or if trees fall down on the lines or bad weather happens and repairs that need to be made, and the gauge that shows how many inches of vacuum pressure is needed to bring the sap into the pump house (it’s 25 to 30).”
Families will also see the line that runs to the holding tank where sap is then pumped into the sugarhouse. Inside, her husband, Ben Fisk, will show visitors where the sap is boiled over a wood fire, leading to the signature flavor, color and density of maple syrup and all its different grades.
“The tour ends in the sample room where I talk more about our products and from there visitors can go inside the gift shop.” Every weekend in-season, Fisk offers goodies for the whole family to sample: maple-roasted nuts, maple fudge, maple cotton candy, maple soda and of course, maple syrup. During the last two weekends in March, she’ll add maple donuts and maple soft-serve ice cream to the list.
During Maple Weekend, Crescendo Acres Farm in Surry will invite children to grab a bucket and gather sap by the sugarhouse, visit with alpacas and try some maple taffy in the gift shop; and at Grand Monadnock Maple Farm in Harrisville, families can enjoy tours of the sugar house with an educational component and sample syrup when available (maple cream and maple sugar will be available for purchase). Woodard’s Sugar House in Surry will also offer tours and pure maple syrup samples.
Some other farms who will be participating in Maple Weekend:
Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm and Sugarhouse
140 Webster Highway, Temple
603-924-5002
The family-owned and operated farm will be open for tours of the dairy and sugarhouse this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and throughout the rest of the month. Be sure to try the maple ice cream, made fresh at the farm with its own cream and maple syrup.
Goose Brook Sugarhouse
534 NH Route 137, Harrisville
603-381-3694
This family-owned sugar house, wood-fire boils 100 percent pure maple syrup from maple trees tapped on the property. Additional products made with the sugarhouse’s own syrup are sold at the self-service roadside shack and will also be available for curbside pickup. Hours are 12:30 to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Call or check the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GoosebrookMeadowsSugarHouse) to verify the sugarhouse will be boiling that day.
Stuart and John’s Sugarhouse and Restaurant
31 Route 63, Westmoreland
603-399-4486
Visitors can enter the evaporator room to smell the aroma and watch as syrup is made as well as learn about the process and share samples of fresh syrup. Call first to find out if sap will be boiled the day you want to visit. Stuart and John’s also has a restaurant featuring pancakes and morel. On certain weekends during maple season, extras like free sugar on snow, free maple syrup samples, free popcorn and more are offered; check the Stuart and John’s Facebook page for details on those events.
Old Pound Road Sugarhouse
37 Old Pound Road, Antrim
603-588-3272
Visitors may watch the wood-fired evaporator make maple syrup in the sugarhouse and hear an explanation of the process. Free maple syrup and maple sugar candy samples will be available. Make sure to wear a face mask when visiting.
Somero Maple Farm
21 Poor Farm Road, New Ipswich
603-562-0822
This family-owned and operated maple farm produces award-winning syrup; visitors are invited to come take a tour of the operation with their family and sample some maple products.
Fletcher Farm
2528 East Washington Road, Washington
603-340-4035
Fletcher Farm, a small family farm producing syrup for generations using draft animal power, will host a maple open house March 19 and 20. Stop by and enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts in the morning and hot dogs, chips and drinks at lunch. Syrup, sugar and candy available for purchase along with free samples.