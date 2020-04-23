As I write this article, I am listening to “Strange Days” by The Doors. These definitely are strange days! During this time, while owning a vintage shop, I am now deemed a non-essential business. When this first happened, I was thinking, how can I interact with my customers and community and still make them smile without seeing them? Well, with a little bit of creativity, I pulled through and I’m able to make some kind of difference.
If you’ve read my articles in the past, you know how passionate I am about saving history, telling stories, meeting people and being deeply nostalgic. Are you too? Do you crave going to a vintage shop… going to a flea market… going to a yard sale (although we can’t right now)? Do you have friends or family members who love to do this too? Well, here’s your own personal opportunity to make them smile!
Going back to when I was talking about thinking of a way to interact with people without seeing them and still helping to bring smiles to their faces – well, this is what I did! I created vintage mystery care packages.
Even though you may not own a shop, you can do this too! Perhaps your best friend LOVES Fiestaware, vintage kitchen aprons and Pyrex. Do you have any at home? Want to make your best friend smile during these times? Grab a box, fill it with some vintage goodies of your own and mail it as a surprise! Won’t they be so happy?! Remember what it was like to get a care package at summer camp? The thrill of opening a surprise box (you probably should pack a candy bar in it too).
This article does not really have a true focus other than to inspire you all to perhaps bring a smile to someone else and send them a vintage gift. Look around your house, think of someone special in your life who you can’t see right now. Let us be strong and look forward to days ahead when we can go out and continue to collect some of our favorite things.
Kari Lindstrom owns The Melamine Cup (Mid-Century Modern & More) in Jaffrey. She is past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.