Magical Millinery

During this past winter, before COVID-19 struck, I went to an auction at Keene Auctions (formerly known as Knotty Pine) in their cool, refurbished warehouse space on Dunbar Street. At the preview before the auction was to start, I spotted several folks I know… mostly antique dealers. My friend, Jane Gallagher, was there. She owns a wicked cool shop in Peterborough called Grove & Main Antiques. She was admiring a big block of wood that, upon closer inspection, was actually made up of several interlocking pieces. It was all in the shape of a hat and it turns out it was the mold, or “block,” on which hats were indeed shaped and created. Hat molds are quite collectible it seems.
I could tell Jane wanted the mold… bad. So did some of the other dealers in the room. Jane once told me there are no friends at an auction. I knew what she meant. Once you’re registered at an auction, all friendly politeness falls away when the bidding starts and it’s every man for himself. Well, once the hat mold came up, a little bidding war began, and I was aghast at what Jane spent to walk away with the object. I mean, really, what can you actually do with it? You place it somewhere where you can admire it… thinking about our earliest years in manufacturing. How each hat was constructed of felt or straw and molded to a specific size wooden form, stitched and embellished with such craftsmanship that the word “millinery” went from its more broad origins of fashion design to simply the skilled trade of hat making.
Hats and their making go back to pre-historic times. The word milliner comes from the middle ages derived from the city of Milan in Italy. Milan was known to be the hub of the fashion and textile world, so a milliner was someone who was an inhabitant of Milan or one who deals with items from there, according to Wiki. In “A Brief Overview of the History of Millinery” at hatalk.com, the writer actually made a distinction between two types of hat makers: a milliner was typically a woman who made hats for women, while men’s hats were made by men known as hatters. From the turn of the century up to the 1960s, wearing hats was commonplace. Whether rich or poor, people wore hats when leaving the home. I have looked at many antique photos and noticed that even the poorest of folks typically wore hats. Men also wore jackets, even while standing in a bread line at wartime. For me, it evokes a certain civility and genteelness that has eroded over the last handful of decades.
It turns out, Jane’s auction find is known as a puzzle block. Multiple parts could be adjusted for certain fits and styles. I’ve sold a few of the simpler style, which is just a crown and a brim that fits around it. Another article told me these wooden molds used to be covered in fabric and padding to allow the use of pins to hold pieces in place. It makes sense to me, but I only saw it mentioned in that one article.
Jane’s got a few more in her shop and she sold the puzzle block one she’d paid so dearly for. Items from our industrial manufacturer’s age is very hot right now in the antiques and collectibles world. I think, like me, they appreciate the fine skills involved in the true trades. Interestingly, I found a couple of millinery shops online that sell not just hats but millinery tools. Most are in Europe but two that are in the U.S. are Humboltd Haberdashery (humboldthaberdashery.com) and Judith M. Millinery Supply House (judithm.com). I tip my hat to them and anyone else who appreciates old hat molds.