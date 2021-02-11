Happy New Spring! May fortune smile on you. Enter broadly wealth’s source. May your year go smoothly. Felicity for the whole family. No matter the traditional greeting, the sentiment for the Lunar New Year throughout Asia is the same: happiness, fortune and good health in the coming year.
The Lunar New Year marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendars — those regulated by moon and sun cycles — that are followed in many Asian countries, including China, Vietnam and South Korea. Also known as the Spring Festival, it falls each year between late January and late February; the date is different each year as it begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice. This year, the year of the ox, it’s on Feb. 12.
While the reason for observing the Lunar New Year is the same among Asian nations, the celebrations vary by country.
Chinese New Year, which is a 15-day celebration that has influenced other Lunar New Year celebrations. It begins on the eve of the new year with a family feast. Called a “reunion dinner,” it features traditional foods of the season; among them:
Nian gao, a cake made of glutinous rice flour and/or sweet glutinous rice flour that’s meant to signify higher success in the new year;
Whole fish, which denotes an abundance of food or wealth in the new year;
Whole chicken, a symbol of togetherness and unity;
Jiaozi, dumplings made to look like the ingot — the gold and silver pieces used as currency in ancient China, which represents prosperity;
Jujube, red dates that signify prosperity and happiness.
This version of the new year celebration includes a seven-day public holiday. Gifts are given, primarily from an elder or parent to a child (or to those of any age who are unmarried), such as a red, small square envelope — “red pockets full of money.” According to Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of New York City’s Museum of Chinese in America (oprahmag.com/life/a34892893/what-is-lunar-new-year-festival), this custom “arose out of a tradition of using coins as a gift to ward off evil spirits.”
A time of gathering with family and friends, the Chinese New Year is teeming with Chinese paper lanterns, animal dances and parades, fireworks and traditional foods such as tangyuan (or yuanxiao, which are ball dumplings in soup). The two-week-long celebrations conclude with a Lantern Festival.
The Lunar New Year/Spring Festival is also an important celebration in South Korea. The Korean New Year is a three-day celebration, during which many Koreans visit family, perform ancestral rites and don hanbok (traditional clothing worn for formal and semi-formal occasions). Similar to the Chinese New Year, the celebration in Korea includes gifts of money for children from their elders. Games are played throughout the celebration as well, including Yutnori, a traditional family boardgame. Traditional foods — among them, Tteokguk (soup with sliced rice cakes), and jeon, fritters that are made using vegetables as well as fish, meat, poultry and/or seafood — are also enjoyed.
In the southeast region of Asia, lunisolar celebrations are held in Bali, Indonesia (Balinese New Year) and in Java, Indonesia (Satu Suro, or Javanese New Year) — these new year holidays are influenced by Indian Hindu traditions and Islamic traditions, respectively.
In Nepal and northern and central India, Holi marks the Lunar New Year. Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival commonly referred to as the festival of spring, the festival of colors or the festival of love. Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holi) notes that it’s essentially “a playful cultural event” that “celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter and the blossoming of love. It’s a festive day to meet up with family and friends, to “play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.”
Other variations of the Lunar New Year:
Losar, the Tibetan New Year — Similar to Chinese New Year, Losar runs for 15 days. It incorporates much tradition from Tibetan Buddhism. According to China Highlights (chinahighlights.com/tibet/new-year.htm), Losar is “marked with ancient ceremonies that represent the struggle between good and evil.” Included in Losar celebrations are traditional chanting, passing of fire torches and “the amusing battles between the King and his various ministers.” Basically, the Losar festival “is characterized especially by dancing, music and a general spirit of merrymaking.”
Tết, the Vietnamese New Year (sometimes called the Vietnamese Lunar New Year) — Known formally as Tết Nguyên Đán, which means Feast of the First Morning of the First Day, this celebration generally coincides with Chinese New Year and is based on the lunisolar calendar that calculates the motions of Earth around the Sun and of the Moon around Earth. Customs include special holiday foods (including bánh tét, bánh chưng, bánh dày, canh khổ qua, thịt kho hột vịt, canh măng and giò) as well as ancestor worship, and giving “lucky money” to children and elderly people.
Tết is also a time for family reunions and a time to “start forgetting about the troubles of the past year and hope for a better upcoming year.” It’s considered the first day of spring in Vietnam.
Lunar New Year is marked in many other places around the globe — Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, North America and Europe, to name a few.
For some countries, namely in North America and Europe, jumping into “spring season mode” in the middle of winter can be tough. But starting a fresh new year with different traditions can be refreshing.
Happy Lunar New Year!