We’re all hoping for a little luck on Saint Patrick’s Day, but there are a couple of dogs at Monadnock Humane Society that could really use it.
Bear, who is a sweet, lovable and active young male was brought to the Humane Society by his owner who is not able to care for him and his sister, Princess, right now, but doesn’t want to relinquish them to the shelter. Princess was able to find a foster family to take her in, but Bear is still waiting for a temporary family to care for him and give him the love that he needs before his family is able to take care of him again. Bear is dog-friendly and has been around older children. He has not lived with cats before and may do well with slow introductions to resident cats. Bear is a little over 100 pounds and MHS would like to find a foster family that has experience with large breed dogs.
Foxy is also in need of a foster family who would be willing to take care of her temporarily until her owner recovers from the hospital. Foxy is a diabetic alert dog who was separated from her owner when he went into the hospital. She is both a loving companion and provides a lifesaving service to her owner. She is a Jack Russel terrier mix, approximately nine years old and gets along well with other dogs and children.
If you are interested in fostering Bear or Foxy or would like to know more about the Monadnock Humane Society’s foster program, you can sign up right online at monadnockhumanesociety.org/foster/.
These animals are a part of the Monadnock Humane Society’s Animal Safety Net program, which was launched in 2016 through the support of the 100+ Women Who Care organization that contributed close to $10,000 in funding. The program provides free medical care and boarding for the pets of people who are temporarily unable to care for them due to domestic violence, homelessness, a natural disaster emergency, hospitalization or entering a treatment program. This program is run entirely by donations.
According to the MHS website, “Research shows that domestic violence victims often do not flee an unsafe situation for the sake of their pets. The victims often stay with their abuser rather than leave their pet behind and in danger. Our ASN program makes it possible for victims to go to a safe place without giving up their much-loved animals. Research also shows that homeless persons will likewise refuse to leave the streets, even when their lives are at risk because few homeless shelters take pets.”
Any residents of the Monadnock Region in the 44 towns that the Monadnock Humane Society serves are eligible to apply for help from the Safety Net Program. Other eligibility requirements are the immediate need for the program. If you have a house but are struggling to provide food or care for your pet, MHS has many other programs that are available, such as their Pet Food Pantry, low-cost vaccination clinics and spay and neuter clinics. “We really do provide programs to help pets stay in homes, but as soon as a pet no longer has a home or a safe place to stay, we absolutely will help,” explained Jacques Du Preez, Director of Development at MHS
“In 2021 we actually had 53 animal residents, and if I remember correctly, the 53 animals belonged to about 25 families. We generally don’t turn families away. We obviously have limited space but everyone who applied for the program in 2021 was accepted into it,” Du Preez said.
“We (The Monadnock Humane Society) are there for the animals and we help the animals, but our Animal Safety Net also helps the humans in our community,” explained Du Preez. “The Monadnock Humane Society is 100 percent self-funded. We don’t receive any money from the ASPC or the Humane Society of America. We raise 100 percent of the money ourselves. If you aren’t able to adopt or foster a pet with us and you would like to help in another way, monetary donations are always accepted.”
The Monadnock Humane Society is located at 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey. For more information on the Safety Net Program or being a foster family, you can contact them at 603-352-9011 or visit them online at https://monadnockhumanesociety.org.