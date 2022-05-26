Slightly hidden on Cobble Hill Road in Swanzey stands Village Church. Within its walls are people brought together by the pure love of God. They sing, dance, pray, preach, and share in the joys and sorrows of all who enter. Upon leaving, each person is reminded that they are now entering the mission field. This causes each one to remember to show love and care to all they meet during the week.
Four years ago, one Village Church member, Christine Wiseman, felt a strong mandate to “feed the children.” She did this in her neighborhood off Court Street by making cookies and cupcakes for the children when they came home from school. It wasn’t long before Christine saw that some of these children were much hungrier than others. She was bold and went to the homes of these children to ask their parents if she could have them into her home to give them a good meal. Approval was readily given and she would take these children in, set them up with cartoons and a beautiful balanced meal. Still, Christine felt that there was more she needed to be doing. This desire was equally matched by Sandi Boucher and Dori Locks. They weren’t sure how to go about beginning a street ministry as protocols are different in each state and county. Out of the blue, it seemed, Denise O’Connor approached Christine and the two went for coffee. Denise has a long background in reaching out to the homeless community and before long Christine and Denise were joining in with established street ministries in Manchester to learn the ropes.
Christine was bold, determined, and hysterical. A quick study, she soon gathered her team together and hit the streets of Keene. In those early days, twelve lunch bags were lovingly packed with sandwiches and snacks making their way into the hands of the hungry. During the winter months the team gathered around Christine’s kitchen table and wrapped warm pulled pork sandwiches in foil to hold the heat and prepared hot cocoa to warm those who were met along the way. Handing out hats, gloves, hand and toe warmers were and still are a part of this outreach. There is always a handwritten, encouraging message on each bag. Cope, one of the recipients of these lunches says, “I know your bags because it always has a saying on it like God loves you. You’ve been doing this for a long time and I look forward to seeing you. If you guys don’t come, I worry if you are all OK.” Kris and Robert shared; “It meant a lot to us. We counted on those bag lunches every Thursday. It showed us that people do care about the homeless. We weren’t homeless for very long but the time we were it showed us how hard it really is and its organizations like Love Thy Neighbor that makes a crappy situation go just a little bit better. We are now thriving in life, and it was from having help from Love Thy Neighbor and others.”
On November 2, 2020, the beautiful, spunky Christine lost her battle with lupus. The Church Family, Love Thy Neighbor team and those she touched, which were many, were devastated. The last thing Christine told her team was that she was going to be talking to Jesus about Love Thy Neighbor Ministries. She seems to be living up to her promise. The bagged lunches have gone from twelve to sixty per week. The ministry is now connected with Hundred Nights Shelter, Serenity Center, and Southwest Community Services. Any extra lunches are dropped off at Hundred Nights Shelter and Serenity Center. Folks know that if they missed Love Thy Neighbor when they were out on the streets that Thursday they can go to either place a get a bagged meal.
Carrying on with the Room of Hope
While packing up Christine’s apartment, pain turned into a plan as another team member’s dream began to come into focus. There are many living on the street who are saying enough to their situation, taking the bull by the horns, and doing a number of things to make a positive change for themselves. They are getting on housing lists (which are long), going through programs if that is a need, and finding themselves in the exciting position of now having a roof over their heads. As exciting as this is, these amazing people are moving in with only what they owned while homeless, more often than not only a backpack. This is where the Love Thy Neighbor Room of Hope comes in. This is a room of donated items including kitchenware, linens, some small appliances, and even décor. There is also an area of clothing and shoes to cover those needs. On occasion a few pieces of furniture can be found but this is rare until a large space can be found. This opportunity is by appointment only so that attention can be given to each person. The team loves to help with choosing some new favorite items. It is the responsibility of each participant to arrange their transportation to be able to take their new items with them. Someone who recently benefited from the Room of Hope is Tammy who was once a traveling nurse. Tammy speaks three languages and worked in and out of the U.S. until a back injury caused her to have to stop working and eventually become homeless. She is now in a new home and has just been able to shop in the Room of Hope. Tammy shared; “When you are homeless, the others around you become family. You stick with each other and create a circle around each other when someone is hurt or sick. It’s the simple things that mean the most now. Being able to have a place to call my own and to be able to cook. I was surprised that the Room of Hope was something that was available. This is not a hand out it is a hand up and I have been able to make my place cozy. That string of hope means a lot. I wouldn’t have these things if it weren’t for the Room of Hope.” Tammy went on to say that through her experience she met her best friend, Donna. “Angels walk among us and God put us together. My dream is to help the homeless because I know what it is like.” Tammy will be joining the Love Thy Neighbor team soon. Donna, Tammy’s best friend says; “Come on and step up. A simple hello, do you need anything means a lot. This place, The Room of Hope is worthy. It shows an example of what people can do. It’s supportive and everyone needs support. It’s family which is giving.” The Room of Hope began as a dream twenty-five years ago when Dori Locks had a taste of this dream while living in Hawaii and working for the Office for Social Ministry. There was a warehouse filled with items and the case managers would be able to choose needed items for each client as they obtained housing.
Now, Love Thy Neighbor enjoys allowing about 2 people a week to come and choose what they would like for their new home. They look forward to seeing this number grow in the days and weeks ahead. The Room of Hope runs solely on donations. They have a stipulation for items donated that they be in a condition that you would use or enjoy receiving. They strive to give the best they can to those in need. Monadnock Ford has been instrumental in helping Love Thy Neighbor move some pieces of furniture on several occasions. Using their own staff and vehicles they have selflessly and happily come to the aid of this ministry. They have become important community partners. Marketing Manager, CJ Jack states that when Vadim Makhlis purchased Monadnock Ford in 2017, he let everyone know that he was fully committed to embedding this company onto the community. CJ also says that life is like an ecosystem, there are holes in some places and Love Thy Neighbor works to fill in some of those holes with bagged lunches and the Room of Hope. Love Thy Neighbor is honored to be seen this way as they truly serve from their hearts.
Ruth Thompson found Love Thy Neighbor Ministries on Facebook in October of 2021.
She, along with her sister and mother began to provide a special treat to add to the bagged lunches. The beautiful packaging brought big smiles to all who have received them. As the relationship grew, Ruth began to find donations for the Room of Hope. She has also been instrumental in building the relationship with Monadnock Ford. She is considered a treasured member of the Love Thy Neighbor Family.
In 2021, the approximate count of homeless sheltered and un-sheltered for the state of New Hampshire was 4,451 with about 300 in Keene. This writer has many years of experience working with the homeless on many levels and in many situations. From Manhattan where the count was 70,000 in 1995 when she ministered there to far away Scotland who had 14,447 in 2021, and then in Springfield, MA where that number was approximately 1,200 that same year and now in Keene. The facts remain the same: Homelessness is an issue worldwide and is not going to just go away. Each person has a story we need to hear. Hard times can befall any one of us at any time. It is not all about addiction - Job loss, a drop in the stock market, divorce, illness, and mental health issues that have not been addressed are a few of the many contributing factors. While working in Hawaii, this writer had fifty-five dual diagnosed clients struggling with both mental health and physical issues. Each had their own story as to what led to their homelessness with very few were due to addiction. Denise says, “Love Thy Neighbor is not out to tell them what to do or how to live. Through love and building relationships perhaps we can find ways to help them. But for just that one day, they get to eat and be able to say that someone does care.” Sandi shares: “Homelessness could happen to anyone at any time in their life. Just stop and think what would happen if it were you. Homeless people are human beings and deserve to be treated as such. They need to know that people care about them as we all do. Maybe that one kind word or that bagged lunch or the trust we build can make a big difference and help to change their life. God calls us not to judge and to walk in love towards everyone. That is what I try to do.”
Moving Forward Love Thy Neighbor looks forward to continuing to serve and work with our community partners to feed and touch the hearts of our homeless and newly homed populations. They continue to touch lives ‘One bag at a time’ and celebrate even the smallest victory of each person they touch. Love Thy Neighbor Ministries works on donation only. As the need grows and more bagged lunches are being made; they are always looking for community partners that can help.
How can you help? Sponsor a bag lunch month for $50. Offer a financial gift of any amount. Paint rocks with bright colors and uplifting messages like “You are important” “You matter” “You have purpose” They will keep these as treasures. The Room of Hope is sometimes in need of specific items. Right now, an air conditioner for a newly homed woman who has an illness is a necessity and a full-sized bed frame for another. They are also in need of clean curtains, mattress pads, pillows, and towels. They are also, in need of a food truck as this ministry grows in order to reach more people with better nutritious meals.
Please call for a time to deliver or to talk more about the ministry and how you can help (802) 387-0171. You can also email them at lovethyneighbor336a@gmail.com.
Dori Locks lives in Swanzey and is a founding member of Love Thy Neighbor Ministries. She has given many years serving homeless communities both in the US and Scotland. She is the mother of 3 grown sons and 2 grown granddaughters. She is the author of “The Treasure Chest Journal”