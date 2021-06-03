Love Me a Lady Head Vase!

There is a collector for everything. When I decided to write about “head vases” aka “lady head vases”, I instantly knew the right person to talk to about them, my friend Janice. Janice has been a collector of these kitschy vases for years.
I have personally seen these vases here and there throughout the years of owning my vintage shop while working with families. But I never really knew the nuances behind them. That’s where my friend Janice comes in. Janice grew up in Manchester and her Grammy owned a florist shop for many years. These vases started their run in the mid 1940’s and were popular through the early 1970’s. The height of their popularity was definitely the 1950’s and 1960’s.
As mentioned, Janice’s Grammy owned a florist shop. These lady head vases were actually created specifically for floral shops to show off their arrangements. The early ones were made in the US, but as desire increased makers in Japan began to make them at a cheaper price, which made it easier for florists to order them in huge lots. Many of them were created in the “likeness” of celebrities such as Jackie O and Lucille Ball.
It sure is fun to learn another layer of something collectible. You possibly may even remember these vases from back in the day or saw them at a relative’s house, or perhaps you even may collect them now. So, when you are out and about this summer, keep your eyes open! These vases now can range anywhere from $10-$1,000.00. They definitely are not a “cheap floral vase” any longer. Happy summer!