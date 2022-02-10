Love in the Time of Covid

When Keene native Lära Germana met her boyfriend Jared Walker on Bumble, dating sites weren’t really her style. “I don’t know if I would have turned to an app had Covid not been a thing,” she said. She likes to think she and Walker would have met anyway but admitted, “I’m not sure.”
As a pandemic silver lining, the two did cross paths online in 2020, talking through the app at first but soon exchanging info and becoming closer. Due to Covid, the start of their romance was all digital for a short while.
Then Germana said, “Once we finally met, we did go on quite a few dates.” Serendipitously, it was right around the time things started reopening for the late summer and fall of 2020. Something must have clicked because going out to eat, catching sports games, and getting to know one another in person left them both wanting more.
While sweet with the fun and novelty of a new relationship, it was a time unfortunately short-lived as the pandemic intensified through 2021. “Our date nights became scarcer and it has taken a toll on our relationship, as I’m sure it has for others,” Germana said.
She sees this not just as a struggle for those who are romantically involved but really, for everyone. So many have been left feeling disconnected as a result of the last couple years.
Germana pointed to one piece of the puzzle that can be especially difficult to navigate when we are able to get together face-to-face. “Our phones and the media, as well as TV shows and movies, have taken people’s attention away from certain aspects of their relationships,” she said. While being able to interact online has been a lifesaver during times of pandemic isolation, it has certainly had its side effects.
“Covid has also stressed us both out, and in turn we take it out on each other occasionally,” she described. But she has also realized that having those feelings is okay. “This time is not easy,” she said.
Even under the best of circumstances, growing a new relationship can be stressful for two working adults, never mind in the context of a global pandemic. Finding time to be together is a legitimate challenge.
In their day-to-day lives, Walker, who’s from Alstead, works as an auto mechanic, while Germana just accepted a position as an infant teacher at the Mulberry Bush Learning Program in Brattleboro after working for five years at Keene Montessori School.
But somehow, they still find meaningful time to connect with one another, coming up with non-traditional date ideas when there’s an uptick in Covid cases and they need to play it safe. “The pandemic has made me treasure the time I’ve spent at home with Jared. We would have date nights under the stars and cook together. Those things definitely made us closer,” Germana described.
The two have created something special that perhaps never would have even existed if not for the strange circumstances of the pandemic. And maybe the realness and honesty of that is what has helped grow their initial twitterpation into a long-term relationship.
“My advice to single people and people dating in this time—allow yourself to heal and grow at the same time; it doesn’t have to be one or the other,” Germana said. We’ve all been changed by the last several years and bringing your new (perhaps tender) self into a relationship can make a person feel especially vulnerable. But as Germana reminded, “We’re all going to struggle right now; struggling together is just a little easier.”