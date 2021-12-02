Louis, Louis!

Sometime over the summer I stumbled upon a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk in an online auction I frequent. I have to drive an hour for pickup but so it goes in the antique and vintage world. I’ve learned that despite my own passion for trunks, they’re not a big seller which I’ve always found odd. They’re so useful! Anyway, what struck me was simply the name “Louis Vuitton” in the item header. So, I took a look. Not an auction house with great descriptions for items, you have to mostly go by the photos. There were two. There was nothing about this shabby old trunk that would have told me it was a Louis Vuitton piece except item title and the second photo showed a label from the inside lid. I’m familiar with the signature brown and tan canvas “Monogram” pattern that adorns most of this venerable French brand’s pieces. The trunk didn’t have thought and was obviously quite old and in pretty rough shape. I put in a $40 bid and was quickly outbid by another buyer. I didn’t go any higher despite the thrilling idea of owning a Vuitton piece. When I picked up some other items I had won from that particular auction, I asked how much the trunk sold for. With a wry smile, the auctioneer told me the piece had realized $500. Oh my goodness!
What is it that makes Louis Vuitton so expensive to buy and collect? I know that it’s still currently being manufactured and is considered a true luxury brand, but why quite so pricey? A quick peek on eBay shows even the smallest of wallets and little handbags (supposedly certified as real) going for hundreds… even thousands of dollars! There’s just something about the cache of Louis Vuitton that makes it high demand. Let’s take a look.
From a good, condensed narrative of his life and company, A Legendary History at us.louisvuitton.com I learned that at the young age of 16, Louis Vuitton arrived in Paris by foot in 1837 and began apprenticing for Monsieur Marechal, a trunk maker. Travelers got around by carriages, boats and trains and luggage was handled roughly. People needed well-made trunks to protect their possessions and this is what Vuitton specialized in for 17 years with Marechal. His craftsmanship and fine detail was greatly admired and he finally opened his own workshop at 4 Rue Neuve-des-Capucines near the Place Vendome. He handcrafted boxes and trunks for his clientele until he had to expand… setting up his next atelier in Asnieres. Starting with 20 employees in 1859, by 1900 there were almost 100 employees and in 1914 there were 225.
A family home was added to the site over the years and Asnieres remains where Louis Vuitton is manufactured today. Interesting fact: Louis’ son, George, patented the famous unpickable lock that’s still used today. So foolproof was it that after it was developed in 1886, Vuitton challenged escape artist, Harry Houdini, to escape from inside a Louis Vuitton trunk but Houdini didn’t accept the challenge.
Aside from the exceptional craftsmanship, there was another element that played a huge part in keeping the value high in both vintage and current Louis Vuitton items… rarity. When something is highly valued and supply is kept low, desire for ownership grows. This has obviously worked massively for the exclusive brand. There’s now much more to the Louis Vuitton line than trunks… handbags, duffels, as well as both women’s and menswear. It’s extremely pricey and there’s not a lot made of any individual piece. Preferred and presumably quite wealthy clientele can now even design their own pieces from a select group of options and many modern artists have been tapped to add their artistic vision to various pieces.
Just for fun, I’m “watching” 5 different purportedly Louis Vuitton pieces on eBay right now. Ridiculously cheap, all vintage and all shipping from Japan, I’m wondering if at the last moments of the auctions, the prices will skyrocket up into the hundreds and thousands of dollars that most other certified authentic pieces are going for or, will I really be able to grab a few for less than $100 apiece. If so, wouldn’t that make for some fun Christmas gifts? Albeit actually gag gifts since they’d certainly be vintage knock-offs. Fun just the same!