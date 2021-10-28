“There’s this idea that witches are with our wing of bat and cackling over a cauldron and doing all these nefarious things,” laughed Leona Carney, a local witch and priestess of the Goddess. “There are a lot of misconceptions about being a witch,” she said. Many come up around this time of year.
“The tradition of Halloween has become commercialized,” Carney explained. It used to mean different things. For instance, scary masks were used to ward off wandering spirits during autumn, when Carney described, “there is a thinning of the veil, and the ‘other side’ does feel closer.”
While she sees it as a time for celebration, reverence, and remembering those who came before us, she admitted, “I think that can freak people out even if they don’t understand what they’re feeling.” Samhain, an ancient pagan festival marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, is “probably the most poignant, sacred time of year,” she described. And nowhere, during her 30 years of practice, has she ever seen a witch use this time for evil.
Instead, their celebration may seem somewhat unexpected. “I do a huge ancestor dinner on Halloween where I set up a full course outside for my ancestors and leave it out there all night,” Carney describes. It includes her dad’s favorite dessert, her grandmother’s favorite juice, and even an open plate for a wandering soul in need of solace.
“I know that not everybody that practices witchcraft practices it at the level that I do,” she said. But for Carney, it’s what keeps her grounded and on the right path, “just like any other faith,” she said. Each day she greets the sun and gives thanks. “You start your day with a prayer or a positive affirmation—well I do, as well,” she described. She also observes each of the Sabbats, or the eight equinoxes and solstices that mark the rhythms of the Earth each year (many of which coincide with other traditional holidays).
“I’m at a stage in my life now where I don’t really practice outwardly in the community. But my daily reverence and prayer never goes away,” she said. For Carney, the pull toward witchcraft started early in life. “I always had an affinity with the natural world,” she said.
Then her best friend’s mom gave her a copy of The Mists of Avalon. “It just blew my mind—this idea that there was this priestess hood, the sacred feminine,” she recalled. It resonated with her even as a girl and she thought: “This is the kind of empowerment I want to have.”
During her teens and 20s, she practiced within a couple of covens, which she described as very structured and Wiccan-based. But as it turns out, only a small fraction of witches ultimately considers themselves Wiccans. “Wiccan is a fairly new-age pagan practice,” Carney explained.
Author Scott Cunningham had a lot to do with its rise in popularity when he released his book on Wicca in 1989. It has sold more than 800,000 copies. “I do often refer beginning practitioners to Scott Cunningham’s Guide for the Solitary Practitioner,” Carney said.
She noted that it’s “a good foundation for anybody that wants to explore this as a path.” After gaining basic experience, Carney’s practice evolved into other areas, and she immersed herself in shamanism and mystic studies, ultimately earning the title of priestess.
She was recently excited to see many other local witches gather for a free Witch’s Night Out at the square in Keene. She’s now helping to organize another for the winter solstice. She feels like witches in the area are seeking community. “I think especially with COVID, it just kind of shifted people’s values a bit.”
She was also glad to see respectfully curious people who were clearly not witches at the last event. “It felt very healing to me. This is actually a very beautiful and very ancient practice that goes back thousands of years,” she said.
For witches who are interested in upcoming gatherings or classes, Carney encourages them to connect with her friend, Brandie Wells, owner of Soul Emporium on Main Street in Keene. Together, they are trying to start an open network for people looking to grow their practice.
She is hopeful that a spirit of connection and collaboration will continue to flourish, outweighing an undercurrent of subtle competition she’s felt happening between witches in Cheshire County. “I think that there’s the business of spirit work and then there’s the spirit of business work,” she said, encouraging local witches to reflect on what drives their personal practice. For her, she said, “I just want to empower people and help them heal.”