There’s no better way to take in the fall foliage than a drive. And along New Hampshire’s country highways, there is an endless number of potential pit-stops to add to your autumnal fun, from farm stands and art galleries to yoga studios and distillers. This foliage season, consider testing your palate with a tour of vineyards and wineries in and around the Monadnock Region.
The Summit Winery
603-852-8025
Housed in a former tobacco barn that was built in Walpole in 1856 and reassembled in Westmoreland in the 1960s, Summit Winery’s beautiful rustic tasting room often plays host to wedding receptions and even murder mystery dinners. Its reds, whites, rosés and blends are produced with grapes sourced from around the United States and the world, as well as its own vineyard on the 80-acre property. Tastings are typically offered indoors or on the winery’s deck, as well as outdoors under a tent when the weather allows — and if you purchase a bottle, the tasting is free.
Poocham Hill Winery
603-355-7763 | www.poochamwinery.com
Also located in Westmoreland, this scenic vineyard features a small but cozy tasting room, an airy barn seating area and a serene outdoor tasting garden that’s typically open through the end of October. Co-owner Steve Robbins and his wife Mame O’Dette bought the antique farm, which sits on a winding dirty country road, in 1998 and grew organic vegetables there for several years before becoming a commercial wine operation in 2011. Their wines are produced with nine grape varietals grown in the vineyard, which is often a rarity in a climate like New England’s. “We decided that we really wanted to show people that you could make good table wine that you would drink with food from grapes that were grown locally,” Robbins says.
LaBelle Winery
603-672-9898 | labellewinery.com
The crowning jewel of LaBelle Winery’s flagship location in Amherst is its sweeping vineyard, which grows six grape varietals on about 2,000 vines. Visitors can enjoy tastings featuring more than 30 wines, guided tours of the vineyard, production cellar and grounds, a meal or cocktail at The Bistro at LaBelle Winery, or a leisurely browse through the company’s wine and gift shop. A range of public events are also on offer, including cooking classes, live music, wine pairings and more. The winery has additional locations in Derry and Portsmouth.
Cameron’s Winery
413-225-3420 | cameronswinery.com
This Northfield, Mass. purveyor of wines, ciders and charcuterie has been in operation since 2012, and the business recently relocated from a Main Street storefront to a restored barn on Millers Falls Road. The new space features indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a cheese and charcuterie market for browsing. Visit on a Saturday night for After Dinner Hours with “unplugged” music sessions, or sign up for the Grape Escape book club, hosted by New Hampshire romantic comedy author Kenzie Reed.