Local Wildlife Volunteers Attend 'Coverts' Training

A new group of wildlife conservation volunteers have been released into the wild in locations all over New Hampshire, including right here in Richmond. Sixteen new Coverts Project volunteers were trained during the annual New Hampshire Coverts Project Training held from April 15th – May 28th. The program’s name comes from the term “covert” (pronounced “cover” with a “t”), which is a thicket that provides shelter for wildlife.
The volunteer training offered online sessions, independent learning, and field trips where participants learned about managing land for wildlife, conserving wildlife habitat in their communities, and practicing sound forest management. The participants came from a wide variety of backgrounds. At this year’s workshop, a teacher, a marketing specialist, and a landscape architect were among the workshop participants. Many of the new volunteers also own significant amounts of land or are members of their town Conservation Commissions. All share an interest in land stewardship and wildlife conservation. Karen O’Brien is on the Agriculture Commission in Richmond and is the newly elected Town Clerk as well.
Over 450 trained Coverts volunteers from all over New Hampshire educate the public on how sound forest management and conservation practices can enhance wildlife habitat. UNH Cooperative Extension coordinates the program in partnership with the NH Fish & Game Department, with additional support from the NH Division of Forests & Lands. There are 35 trained Coverts volunteers in Cheshire County.
One of the things we learned was the importance of vernal pools and how difficult it is to identify them. Many forest management decisions depend on the knowledge of specific habitats such as these and the impacts are not always apparent. The overall thread of the workshop conveyed the benefits to all that come from conserving and improving such wildlife habitats.
Vernal pools are important to preserving many amphibian and invertebrate species. Salamanders, wood frogs, fairy shrimp, as well as some wetland plants, all are part of this sensitive ecosystem. Many of these species return to lay eggs in the exact place they were born. Fish, who would normally be present in bodies of water, are not found in vernal pools, since they can be completely dry at certain times of the year. Because of the ephemeral nature of the pool – typically shallow depressions that may not have any moisture – they are often overlooked and can be easily impacted by disruptions such as logging, digging, road building, etc. Destruction of these pools can decrease biodiversity, cause loss of rare and endangered species, and a decline of a food source for egrets, herons, ducks, and hawks, among others. Here is a link to more information on vernal pools: https://extension.unh.edu/resource/vernal-pools
Karen O’Brien will be at the new Richmond Farmer’s Market on Sunday afternoons, 12 – 3, at the corner of Rt. 32 and 119. She is available to talk with you about native plants, especially those attractive to pollinators, vernal pools, and alternatives to invasive plants. Stop by and say Hi!
If you would like more information on the Coverts Project, e-mail Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu, or visit the project website at www.nhcoverts.org.