Local Seamstresses Work Their Magic

“Basically, alterations have almost doubled,” described Elicia Bonham, owner of Country Bridals and Formal Wear in Jaffrey. Combining weddings postponed from the 2020 season with ceremonies booked for the current year, the bridal shop has “been kind of crazy to say the least,” she said.
While the beautiful and newly redone space at Country Bridals has been hopping, so have things behind the scenes, where alterations are in high demand. “Another thing that has changed since COVID is a lot of people are purchasing off the rack because they’re getting married very quickly,” Bonham explained.
Instead of a year’s worth of preparation, couples are tying the knot in as little as three weeks. Bonham’s mother Cathy Furze, former owner of the shop, had intended to retire. But with the slew of dresses awaiting alterations, she’s been sewing perhaps more than ever.
Music, laughter, and treats fuel Furze and the team of seamstresses. “There are days you’re down there and it’s extremely quiet because everybody is really in concentration mode,” she described. In recent years, she has been helping two talented, up-and-coming seamstresses hone their skills. The team also includes an experienced seamstress from Hungary who Furze said they “were totally blessed to come upon.”
Furze herself has been sewing since she was five years old. “It’s just something that I learned growing up.” But no matter the level of experience, bridal alterations require a certain kind of patience and creativity. “There’s a lot of taking things apart and having to put it back together,” Bonham described. For instance, intricate beading might have to be removed to access other aspects of the dress.
Not a seamstress herself but fully aware of the dedication it takes, Bonham calls her seamstresses “the magicians.” “I really do feel like they create magic,” she said. Sometimes it requires everyone working together. “If any one person gets to a point where they’re looking at it and saying, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ everybody looks at it, discusses it, and comes up with different ideas,” Furze said.
She emphasized that the key to success is having great communication with the bride. “Once we do our initial fitting and then alterations are complete, people tend to think they can’t say there’s something that’s bothering them,” Bonham said.
But she encourages brides to speak up, including during the final fitting. “We want it to be perfect for them,” she said. It’s this personal, welcoming, no-pressure atmosphere that add up to a boutique that draws couples from all over, simply by word of mouth.
When it comes to something as personal as getting outfitted for your big day, it’s all about that connection and support. “I think what sets me and my business apart is I try to establish a personal relationship with my clients,” described Terry Copple, owner of TLC Alterations in Keene. Voted Best of Monadnock in the local Readers’ Choice Awards three years in a row, Copple is known for the friendships she forges with clients and for the thoughtfully tailored pieces she turns out.
“I have been sewing since I was a kid in elementary school. I used to make stuffed dolls,” she described. From there she took classes at her high school, worked at The Sewing Room, part of a dry-cleaning outfit on Washington Street in Keene, and majored in Apparel Design in college.
In the region, many are familiar with the wonderful costumes she’s made for the Lion’s Club shows for the last 13 years. She’s also the woman behind the getup worn by Swamp Bat’s mascot, Ribby. Though she does a wide range of sewing, she primarily works on wedding alterations and has been booked solid this season.
From a simple hem to a total redesign, she said, “My job is to make my client feel beautiful and comfortable in whatever they bring me.” Her favorite part is seeing wedding or prom pictures from the big event. “It’s such an honor to be able to be a small part of their special day,” she said.
With such an important skill, these area seamstresses play an essential role in countless memories being made around the region. But it will be interesting to the see the future of their craft. “There will definitely be a need for this service, but from what I am told by the people who contact me, there’s not a lot of other people that do what I do in our area,” Copple said. Hopefully with the resurgence of many things local, the rise of makerspaces, and renewed interest in traditional skills, this kind of sewing magic will also see a new heyday soon.