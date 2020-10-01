Local Natives Pen Second Book

Zach Benton is a singer/songwriter and musician, but it was his work as a tutor and local television personality that led him down the path to becoming a published author.
His latest book, “Betsy Robin,” was released this week. It’s a story about an orphaned bird with a special ability.
The former Keene resident and Keene State College graduate started his own television show based on his music (“O! Melodious Show”) featuring comedy sketches, science fiction stories and interviews with local entertainers that aired in syndication on public access channels across the country and in Australia — the show is now in re-runs.
“Music had swept me off my feet but [the show] got me back into the story writing I loved as a kid,” Benton said.
As he started writing for the show, he set aside ideas he thought would work better in a book. In the meantime, he began work as a tutor at Franklin Elementary School in Keene.
“Quality entertainment for kids goes a long way as opposed to things that might be too violent or condescending,” he said. “I wanted to contribute something positive; something they could enjoy… an adventure.”
As he was writing down ideas along those lines for a book for children, he saw some artwork by Mariah King, of Concord and a Keene High School graduate, in her mother’s classroom at the elementary school.
“I thought they were amazing,” he said, “and I needed an illustrator.”
That relationship led to the publication of Benton’s first children’s book, “Atticus the Elf,” illustrated by King and published last November. The title is the bestselling book by local authors for Bull Moose stores in New Hampshire (including Keene) and Maine.
“It’s about an elf that helped Santa figure out the technology to get around the world in one night,” Benton said. “It’s like a light-hearted fairy tale meets ‘The X-Files.’”
Prior to the book’s release, Benton had begun work on “Betsy Robin.”
“I wanted to go into the animal kingdom, and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if a student had a supernatural ability I couldn’t explain?” he said. “How would I handle that? What’s the protocol? There’s nothing in place.”
He and King traded ideas for the rest of the story, which involves several more non-human characters. Benton’s writing for his G-rated television show helped the storyline flow in “Betsy Robin,” as well as his reading many children’s stories for inspiration.
Writing for children requires plain language, he said.
“[Betsy] is in an orphanage with her brother and everyone is getting ready for migration day,” Benton said of the story’s setting. “It’s nice to go into a world that’s a complete escape in one way and in other ways it’s about things that are very real.”
As far as a moral to the story, Benton listed several. “For Betsy, it’s about continuing to use your ability even if you’re shut out for it.” For the teacher in the story, it’s a message of karma. “It’s about what you give to a student today, you’ll get back tomorrow.”
“Betsy Robin” is available on Amazon in all formats. For more information, visit Benton and King’s Facebook page, Kingly Melodious Books, at facebook.com/kinglymelodious.
Benton will offer a reading of “Betsy Robin” on Facebook Live this Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. To watch, follow the link here… facebook.com/events/234454151287900.