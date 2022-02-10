Local Love Party at Monadnock Food Co-op

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air! What better way is there to show it, than to support your local vendors?
The Monadnock Food Co-op is going to do just that by hosting a Local Love Party for all members and non-members to attend.
“It’s one of our top missions to support our local vendors within our community here and we have done this event before at a larger scale. We wanted to bring it back again, but make sure that people could safely gather indoors.” said Megan Lofaso Hercher, events and education coordinator of the Monadnock Food Co-op. “We just wanted to highlight our love and commitment to our local vendors.”
This event will feature samples and tastings from local vendors. There will also be components for children and families including an art activity; as well as some raffles.
“This will be a scaled back version of our Valentine’s Day/love for our community and local vendors’ events that we have had in the past,” Hercher said.
The Local Love Party will be held on Friday, February 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., inside the Monadnock Food Co-op on Cypress Street in Keene.
Throughout the store there will be local vendors handing out samples and tastings. The four featured vendors will be:
Saxy Chef of Antrim: They offer handmade fresh baked foods such as pies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, whoopie pies, brownies and bars. All made from local ingredients.
Nuttin Ordinary of Peterborough: They offer quality, dairy free food such as Italian herb cheese, cracked pepper cheese, spicy cheese and ravioli.
Sweet Doe Gelato of Chelsea, Vt: They offer goat milk gelato in four different flavors, vanilla, chocolate, coffee and chai.
Pearl Lake Distributors of New Hampshire: They will be offering wine samples and tastings.
The family-friendly sustainable art activity will be held in one of the co-op’s new meeting rooms. The meeting room is part of an expansion project that wrapped up last year. They added two additional spaces for staff to hold meetings and activities such as small scale workshops, roundtable events and speakers. “Eventually we will open the rooms up to reservations for the public,” Hercher added.
This workshop will be led by Erin Sweeney of Lovely in the Home Press. Children will create plantable seed Valentine’s Day cards. “Then we are going to take those cards and we will figure out which organizations we want to send them out to,” Hercher explained. “We are leaning towards some of our older population, who — for the past two years — has been sort of left behind during the pandemic.” She added that they will most likely be delivered to places like the Keene Senior Center and American House.
Space for the workshop will be limited to about 15-20 participants. The co-op asks that any interested parties register online so that they can be prepared with the appropriate amount of supplies.
In addition to the Local Love Party, The Monadnock Food Co-op will be hosting a few other events this month. Two of which are:
A talk entitled “Family Feeding: The Underrated Responsibility,” will be held on Wednesday, February 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. This talk will be about fostering a positive relationship with food for your children. It will be led by Tiffany Calcutt, MBA, RDN, LD. Registration is required for this free event.
A virtual cheese tasting with Jeannette will be held on Saturday, February 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested can RSVP online and reserve a cheese bundle to purchase for the tasting. Deadline to reserve bundles is Sunday, February 13 by midnight. Email Megan at, outreach@monadnockfood.coop to reserve your bundle.
Monadnock Food Co-op is located at 34 Cypress Street, Keene. For more information you can call 603-355-8008, email outreach@monadnockfood.coop, or visit their website https://monadnockfood.coop/.