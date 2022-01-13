Local Growers Get Going in the New Year

Winter seems like it has finally arrived, and while many of us have opted to pull up a cozy quilt, there’s still quite a bit happening behind the scenes at local farms. At Foggy Hill Farm in Jaffrey, once the fields are put to bed with either mulch or cover crop, owners Christine and Andy Pressman take a few weeks to hunker down with their children.
“We might only spend a couple hours a day on farm-related tasks during that time: caring for the hens, organizing seeds, ‘buttoning up’ the beehives, and so on,” Christine Pressman said. But with the new year, comes new energy. “In early January, we are back into the groove,” she explained. Notes and data from the previous year are pulled to help shape the farm’s seed order. Seed and supply lists gain length, and so does the farm’s CSA enrollment list.
Foggy Hill Farm has about 45 members in their CSA, and each household gets the chance to customize their share weekly with a simple, online form. “In addition to our own vegetables, herbs, eggs, and honey, members can purchase local meat,” Pressman said. Last year, locally-grown fruit was also on the menu.
The farm’s CSA program has a range of share sizes to fit every household, and each week of the growing season, members stop by to pick up their hand- packed shares. “We have been blessed with an amazing group of loyal members who return each year,” Pressman said.
While the Pressmans are not planning to expand their membership base this year, they will be accepting a few new members as some of their regulars have moved out of the area. Anyone interested can email foggyhillfarmer@gmail.com or get in touch through their Facebook page, Foggy Hill Farm NH.
Members can pay in full before the season, but Foggy Hill also offers extended payments, and the farm participates in the Monadnock Farm Share Program. The program was created by the Cheshire County Conservation District in 2019 to provide area residents with limited income the opportunity to support local CSA farmers and receive high-quality produce. The program provides discounted pricing through an innovative cost-share model. More information can be found at cheshireconservation.org/farmshare.
Though locals might find it early to be thinking about the harvest season, for farms, the orchestration is already underway. Foggy Hill Farm will be planting at the end of January. “We start our earliest seedlings under lights in a heated porch. We move them out to the greenhouse once the days are longer and the nights are a bit warmer,” Pressman described. Her family has found this to be more energy-efficient than running a greenhouse heater on super cold nights.
In addition, Pressman noted, “We definitely make use of this time of year to maintain equipment.” Andy takes the lead on keeping all the farm’s equipment running smoothly. Their main piece is a BCS walk-behind tractor. Like a riding tractor, different attachments can be used with it. “We use ours for filling, discing, mowing, and snow blowing,” Pressman explained.
Right now, as the farm prepares, she is looking ahead to the elements they cannot control, like the weather. “2021 was a wild ride!” she said. Early heat and drought were followed by massive flooding during the window when they should have been planting fall crops. But Pressman said, “Overall, our farm was very lucky, and our members were wonderful throughout it all.”
Though she expects more extreme weather caused by climate change, she said, “My hopes are for the perfect mix of bright sun and gentle rain.” Warm weather in June, hot days in August, a frost in early October, and snow in December are the ideal.
Beyond crossing our fingers alongside them, there’s plenty that locals can do to support area farmers. “If you already belong to a CSA, let your farmer know whether or not you plan to recommit for 2022. This helps the farmer know how many new members they need to find,” Pressman said.
The same goes for anyone seeking to join a CSA. Keep an eye out for sign-ups and commit early. Not only does this help the farmer, but it also ensures you won’t miss out. In recent years, many area CSAs have booked up by mid-spring.
Another easy and sweet way to show support is to buy local syrup. “All of the maple producers had a devastating season last year and this year does not seem more promising,” Pressman said. Paying a visit to your nearest sugar shack and picking up a pint is a wonderful way to invest in the local food system. Most of all, if you see your local farmer, a wholehearted thank you is always a good way to go.