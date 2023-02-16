Wood is one of New Hampshire’s greatest natural resources. New Hampshire is the second most forested state in the nation. Eighty-four percent is covered by trees. Native wood is a highly renewable and sustainable building material surrounding our building sites. Yet, using native lumber relies on an infrastructure of local loggers, sawyers, and lumber yards, the last part of which is increasingly scarce. Small mills have been in decline since the 1970s and in June 2022, the Monadnock Region lost its largest local mill to fire when the Kennebec Lumber Mill was destroyed in a 3-alarm blaze. Logs that were previously processed locally through the company are now being trucked to Maine.

There are clear environmental and economic advantages to using locally procured wood that has been processed and sold locally. Not only is the carbon footprint negligible to wood that has been trucked in from Canada or the Pacific Northwest, the profits are also reinvested in local communities. Native wood isn’t necessarily more expensive either. Local retailers work hard to price match big box stores. Some sawyers argue that buying rough cut lumber, which is ungraded but has larger dimensions than dimensional lumber, can provide even more bang for your buck and provide more strength to your project.


