ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
Wood is one of New Hampshire’s greatest natural resources. New Hampshire is the second most forested state in the nation. Eighty-four percent is covered by trees. Native wood is a highly renewable and sustainable building material surrounding our building sites. Yet, using native lumber relies on an infrastructure of local loggers, sawyers, and lumber yards, the last part of which is increasingly scarce. Small mills have been in decline since the 1970s and in June 2022, the Monadnock Region lost its largest local mill to fire when the Kennebec Lumber Mill was destroyed in a 3-alarm blaze. Logs that were previously processed locally through the company are now being trucked to Maine.
There are clear environmental and economic advantages to using locally procured wood that has been processed and sold locally. Not only is the carbon footprint negligible to wood that has been trucked in from Canada or the Pacific Northwest, the profits are also reinvested in local communities. Native wood isn’t necessarily more expensive either. Local retailers work hard to price match big box stores. Some sawyers argue that buying rough cut lumber, which is ungraded but has larger dimensions than dimensional lumber, can provide even more bang for your buck and provide more strength to your project.
Most people are well versed in how participating in the local food system can positively affect their rural communities, but there is less conversation about the tremendous impact consumers can have in choosing their building materials. According to the Hard Wood Forest Foundation, a steel stud requires 21 times as much energy to produce and releases 15 times the sulfur dioxide as a wood 2x4. All the while, choosing wood, utilizes a renewable resource outside their door and supports a local business.
There are a number of ways to engage in the local timber economy. Land owners with suitable acreage can consider selective harvests under the management of knowledgeable foresters. Those with a DIY ethic could invest in a portable saw mill to furnish rough cut wood for out- buildings or other projects. And for those doing home renovations or other woodworking projects, locally sourced kiln dried dimensional lumber is available for retail.
For Lumber:
Woodell and Daughters Forest Products, Langdon, NH. A family retail lumber business started in 1975 by George and Betty Woodell. Their daughter, Tina and her husband Ken now carry on the legacy. Homeowners and contractors can purchase native hardwood and softwood lumber and timbers up to 34’. Woodell also offers custom planing services up to 10”x 16” diameter and has a small dry kiln on site for speciality orders. Pre-finished hard and soft wood flooring, countertops and stair treads are also available They also offer milling services for your own salvage timbers and offer delivery service in New Hampshire and Vermont. 85 Jewett Road, Langdon, NH 03602, Phone: (603) 835-7873.
For Custom Sawing:
Emerson Hill Enterprise, New Ipswich, NH. Owner Ryan Oosterman cuts local White pine, Hemlock and Red Oak on his production circular saw. He often works making boards for concrete footings, but also does custom sawing for homeowners and contractors. Bring your logs to him or arrange to buy ready rough cut lumber for your construction projects. By appointment, 603-562-5662.
Damon Lumber Co., Fitzwilliam, NH. Brian Damon has experienced his own fires, but rebuilt stronger every time. He operates an historic mill and was awarded the 2010 Old Mills Preservation leadership award. Damon Lumber does wholesale business, but also cuts custom timber for post-and-beam construction. By appointment, 603-585-3118.
For Land Management:
Allard Lumber Co., Brattleboro, VT. The company, owned by Clifford Allard and his son Trevor Allard operates log yards in Pawlet, VT and Haverhill, NH with their main office in Brattleboro, VT. They are actively involved in forestry management and sustainable harvest practices. Whether a woodlot is a good candidate for timber harvesting is determined by many factors, including accessibility and stage of growth. Land owners can contact Allard to find out more about their Woodlot and Forestry Management services which include drafting services for current use or land management plans. While the company plays an important role in the local timber economy, the finished lumber products are sold around the country and the world to wholesale and commercial accounts and have limited availability locally. For a consultation, call 802-254-4939.
Mill Your Own.
Red Runner Sawmills from Windblown Tree and Tractor, New Ipswich, NH.
Two years ago, Andy Jenks started selling Red Runner sawmills from Canada. The move was an effort to offer the community more utility from their tree lots. For those hobbyists looking to get started with a lower overhead, he also offers Alaskan Chainsaw Mills. Because of the bigger kerf, chainsaw mills are not as efficient but none of the by-products of milling need to go to waste. Hardwood slab wood can be used for firewood and softwood for maple boilers. The sawdust from any milling operation can be used to mulch blueberry plants or as animal bedding.
Home milled lumber will still be green. Plans are available online from Virginia Tech for building your own solar kiln, a possible necessary next step if you are a serious wood worker. If you plan on using your lumber for building projects, do remember to check local building codes since many municipalities require graded lumber for human dwellings. More information can be found through the Windblown Tree and Tractor facebook page or by calling 603-801-6429.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.