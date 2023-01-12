When her husband went to prison for embezzlement, Persis Foster Eames Albee needed to acquire a livelihood.
Little did she realize that her new job would provide an opportunity for women worldwide to achieve financial independence.
P.F.E. Albee was the first “Avon Lady.”
Born in 1883 in Newry, Maine, a tiny town near the White Mountain National Forest - today the location of Sunday River Ski Resort - at age 30 Albee moved to Winchester, New Hampshire, after marrying Ellery Albee, an attorney.
They lived in a two-story, white colonial house on Depot Street (today 9 Elm Street) near a railroad station and operated a variety store within their home.
Life was going along smoothly for the couple until Ellery was charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from the Ashuelot Savings Bank where he was the treasurer and sentenced to state prison.
With her financial future looking grim, Albee’s fortunes changed in 1886 when David Hale McConnell paid a visit to her store and hired her, at age 50, to work for his newly founded fragrance business.
McConnell, a farm boy from Oswego, New York, started his career at age 19 as a door-to-door book salesman.
As an incentive for his customers - housewives home in the afternoon hours while their husbands were away at work - he offered a free gift of perfume if they would listen to his spiel.
It didn’t take long for McConnell to notice that women were more interested in the free perfume than the books.
So, in 1886, he launched a line of fragrances under the guise “The California Perfume Company.”
Although the California Perfume Company, renamed Avon Products, Inc. in 1939, was based in New York City, McConnell liked the name California because it sounded “exotic,” and the flowers used for the fragrance extracts were grown in the Golden State.
At first the main product Albee sold door-to-door in Winchester and later throughout Cheshire County and eventually the Northeast, was the “Little Dot Perfume Set,” which included five single-note fragrances: violet, white rose, hyacinth, lily-of-the-valley and heliotrope.
By the end of the first year of business the company had a line of 20 different fragrances.
Albee sent her orders to McConnell who then shipped items to Albee by Railway Express.
Later new products were added including shampoo cream, Witch Hazel cream, almond cream balm, toothbrushes, tooth powder and cleaners, and household items like spot remover, machine oil, mending cement and carpet cleaner.
Albee was viewed by customers as a friendly neighbor who came to call.
Of her job she said, “I know of no other line of work so lucrative, pleasant and satisfactory as this.”
Early on Albee realized that women worked out well as the company’s representative base.
The best way to market the products was for women to sell to other women.
Traveling by horse and buggy and by train, she recruited other women and built a network to sell perfume.
The concept was to have women selling within their own neighborhoods.
This direct sales selling model became ingrained in the culture of the company.
By the end of her career, Albee had trained more than 5,000 sales representatives.
In her seventies, and with her health declining, Albee quit sales and moved in with her daughter, Ellen Albee Day, in Baldwinville, Massachusetts.
On December 7, 1914, she died in Templeton, Massachusetts, at age 78.
She is buried in Winchester’s Evergreen Cemetery.
EXCERPTS FROM CALIFORNIA PERFUME COMPANY TRAINING MANUALS, 1907 and 1916.
On preparing for sales….
“Prepare your outfit, make it as clean and attractive as possible. Now select the names of 10 or a dozen of the most influential families in your territory, listing their names in the most convenient order for you to call upon them. With firm tread step to the door of the first and ring. Do not conceal your outfit but do not carry it too conspicuously. A good way is to set it quietly on one side of the door while you ring or knock, as we occasionally meet people who are prejudiced against agents until they know the line they are representing.”
On canvassing….
“Under no circumstances open your case on the stoop, in the yard, on the street or anywhere but inside your prospective customer’s home. After receiving permission to show her your line of goods, thank her kindly, open your case and commence the ‘canvass.’ This canvass you want to thoroughly memorize, especially the goods that are in your outfit case, but know how to ’talk up’ the other articles as well. Don’t make the mistake of not calling certain homes in the belief people are too poor or too wealthy. The greatest merchants will tell you their largest business comes from the poorest classes. They spend their money liberally. And don’t forget the little villages nearby and the country. The farmers and their families are big buyers.”
On how to sell to “difficult” customers…..
“A little tact will win the good will of that fussy, cranky, hard to sell customer. A cheerful, sunny countenance will cause the grouchiest disposition to relax. There is a percentage of good nature in the being of every individual and a little sympathy, a little cajolery - yes, a little flattery - at times works wonders. Besides, their money is as good as any other, and you need their business to bring up the grand total to the figure where it ought to be. Moreover, you’ll generally find that others have ‘side tracked’ the so called ‘hard’ customers, and their business is all yours just for the exercise of a little tact.”
