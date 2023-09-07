Welcome to Keene Pride 2023!

There’s an entire rainbow of fun in store this month, all in the name of Pride.
The second annual Keene Pride Week opens Sept. 8, with a Lady Gaga tribute show happening Sept. 9 and culminating in the Keene Pride Festival Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. in downtown Keene.
The week kicks off with an LGBT+ teen night out at the Keene Family YMCA with music, swimming, food and games; and other Keene Pride Week events include a drag bingo night at 21 Bar and Grill, Pride karaoke night at Lab‘n Lager, Keene Pride Outdoors hike, solo dance/theater performance (“Ladies at a Gay Girls’ Bar”) at Heberton Hall, queer variety talent show at the Mabel Brown Room, and interfaith service at St. James Church… a welcome and blessing with “music, love and affirmation” with Rev. Elsa Worth.
The majority of the action at the Keene Pride Festival Sunday, the 17th, is happening within the Central Square footprint (and slightly beyond), said gender-fluid drag queen and actor, Paulee Mekdeci (who will perform that afternoon as Miss Ginger Soulless). Mekdeci is a board member of Keene Pride, the organization hosting the week of pride events. “I’ll be in drag six different times,” said Mekdeci of his performances at the festival.
Mekdeci’s husband, Patrick Brown, coordinated a speaker series that will begin at noon on the gazebo stage after Keene mayor George Hansel delivers his proclamation.
On the list will be Pierre Morton, Chief Diversity Officer at Franklin Pierce University; and Adam Toepfer, Keene Pride board president, talking about what it means to be queer in this community. Keene Sentinel reporter James Rinker will touch on healthcare issues and being a life-long Monadnock Region resident and queer person; and Toby Sheehan will talk about his son, the late Elijah Sheehan, queer youth issues and The Elijah Project. The project is a group for teens in the LGBTQ+ community and allies to have a safe place to be themselves. Meetings, which are decided by the group, could include dinner, arts activities, bowling or educating others on the topic of LGBTQ+ issues.
Also speaking will be Mel Adams, Keene State College physical education professor who researches the intersections of health, exercise and gender.
“(Mel) ran a pride camp for youth over the summer,” said Brown.
Ian Kaplan, Keene Middle School teacher and trans man who also strives to create a safe space for all students, completes the list of speakers.
Mason Ames, a circus performer, will officially kick off the festival at 12:30 p.m. with some acrobatic feats. Ames grew up in southern New Hampshire, attended Circus Smirkus camp and toured with the group. He has since worked internationally with several other circus groups, including Cirque du Soleil.
Vow renewals for two different couples will take place at the Central Square gazebo, and queer local musical artists AJ and Bug, Jak Thomas, Teddy Curtis and Not Nuns and a Bad Habit will be performing throughout the day on the music stage at Hannah Grimes Center on Roxbury St., where a drag show will also take place at 4 p.m.
Last year’s festival attracted queer vendors selling various wares (including food) and artists and this year is the same.
Among the food trucks that will be set up in the Hannah Grimes Center parking lot on Roxbury Street are Kona Ice, Totally Thai, Cousin’s Lobster of Maine and Yahso Jamaican Grille.
An adult area referred to as the “grown-up gallery” will be at Everglow Wellness on Central Square and feature vendors such as Vybrant in Keene, KinkyCON and Thorne’s of Concord along with a mobile bar provided by Adam Berube, owner of Fireworks and Muse restaurants.
Other activities at the festival include a “kids’ canyon,” with a tie-dye making, a bouncy house and a dunk tank, among other amusements; and selected panels of the nationally-touring (since 1987) AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display all week at Keene State College.
Keene Pride Week runs from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 17.
An information booth will contain maps of the Keene Pride Festival with a schedule. For a full lineup of the week’s events and for more information, visit www.keenepride.org.tk
