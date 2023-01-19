Traditions Associated with the Lunar New Year

This Sunday, January 22nd, is Chinese or Lunar New Year. It marks the beginning of a two-week Spring Festival following the new moon to its full state on Sunday, February 5th. Lunar New Year is an important family holiday. In the United States, Christmas is the biggest travel Holiday of the year, with TSA reporting 2.5 million people passing through checkpoints. But the annual trek home over Chinese New Year is the densest travel period in the world. Over the 2019 Lunar New Year, there were upwards of 3 billion people crossing China in search of family, sometimes spending days upright on a train to reach their destination.

When they get there, besides communing with family, eating will be one of the most important things on the agenda. Food and family are the hallmarks of a holiday that is celebrated by billions of people, of different ethnicities in different geographies. Some of the practices that unite the observance of the holiday come from the Chinese characters, each of which has deep symbolism and a rich opportunity for word play.

