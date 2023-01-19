Traditions Associated with the Lunar New Year

ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
This Sunday, January 22nd, is Chinese or Lunar New Year. It marks the beginning of a two-week Spring Festival following the new moon to its full state on Sunday, February 5th. Lunar New Year is an important family holiday. In the United States, Christmas is the biggest travel Holiday of the year, with TSA reporting 2.5 million people passing through checkpoints. But the annual trek home over Chinese New Year is the densest travel period in the world. Over the 2019 Lunar New Year, there were upwards of 3 billion people crossing China in search of family, sometimes spending days upright on a train to reach their destination.
When they get there, besides communing with family, eating will be one of the most important things on the agenda. Food and family are the hallmarks of a holiday that is celebrated by billions of people, of different ethnicities in different geographies. Some of the practices that unite the observance of the holiday come from the Chinese characters, each of which has deep symbolism and a rich opportunity for word play.
A sticky rice cake, known as nian gao, is a popular tradition. 年 nián, meaning year, is a homonym of 粘 nián, meaning “sticky,” cementing the belief that sticky foods, particularly sticky rice may create a more prosperous future. The cake is also thought to be good luck because nian gao (年糕) is a homonym for 年糕 Niángāo (年高), which Renne Lu, an educator from the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association describes as an expression meaning “every year is taller/ higher position/better life.” Fish, another popular Spring Festival dish, derives its place at the table from its linguistic association with prosperity. Fish, 鱼, yú, is a homonym for 余 yú, abundance
The word for year, 年 nián, is also the word for a Chinese mythical beast. The lion or dragon dance, familiar to New Year celebrations, serves to scare the Nian, who is purported to ravage crops and even eat children. Red lanterns and streets filled with popping firecrackers are also popular tactics to keep the Nian at bay. Either way, the Nian is a powerfully symbolic opportunity to approach the New Year with courage.
While we are more familiar with fixed holidays, the predictable fall of Christmas and Halloween, rhythmic or calendar-based Holidays are not foreign to traditions in the United States. Easter and Hanukkah both vary in their observance date based on the Calendar. Chinese New Year and the other Chinese festivals, including the Dragon Festival and the Moon Festival are all based on the Lunar Calendar. Lu explains that the Lunar Calendar is more aligned with agricultural practices than other solar calendars, like the US Gregorian calendar, and that many of the Chinese Festivals have their roots in China’s long agricultural history.
The Spring Festival traditionally marked the end of the rest period before farmers would begin planting their seeds again. This aligns closely in the Northern Hemisphere with the end of the Persephone days, when the daylight tips above ten hours to awaken the plants, however slowly.
The date of Lunar New Year changes each year, and as do the traditions, subtly bending to new cultural times. “Old Times,” as Lu describes them, used to dictate that all of the holiday preparations be completed prior to the day, including all the cooking, so that the New Year day could truly be one of rest. She admits that now, many people don’t follow these traditions so closely, and often cook on the day. According to Lu, other traditional guidelines call for cleaning your house ahead of the holiday since sweeping the floor on the New Year would sweep away the good fortune.
“People used to wear new clothes on the new year, but now they wear new clothes all the time,” says Lu. Families once connected by playing games, traditionally Mahjong or dice, but now, “children might just play video games,” says Lu.
A modern addition to the celebration of Chinese New Year has been the annual airing of Chunwan, the Spring Festival Gala produced by China Central Television starting in 1983. The show which begins at 8:00 PM and runs to the early morning of the New Year is a variety show featuring musical and artistic talent from around the country. The show is now a fixture in homes across the country whether watched closely or on in the background, akin to the Thanksgiving parade or the Times Square ball drop. Now in its second generation, the new development is already a nostalgic fixture.
One tradition that is still going strong, says Lu, is “lucky money.” Money is gifted in beautiful red envelopes known as 紅包, hóngbāo to relatives, friends and even co-workers with the hopes of offering luck and protection in the New Year. As a giver, it is best practice to use new, crisp bills, a requirement that has been known to create long lines at banks to procure pristine paper money. One should also avoid gifting in denominations of the number four as this is an unlucky number. As a receiver, one should accept the envelope with both hands and refrain from opening it until out of sight of the gifter. As timeless as the gift of money is, even 紅包 hóngbāo is not completely resistant to the times. Red envelopes are now sometimes exchanged digitally, even containing crypto currency, a small ping on your phone resting next to you while watching Chunwan.
Wishing you 兔年快乐 tù nián kuàilè ! Happy Year of the Rabbit!
