TOWN BY TOWN EVENTS

With June underway, various Monadnock Region communities are getting ready to celebrate traditional summer holidays and events. Here’s a rundown of what various communities have planned for Old Home Days, Independence Day and Juneteenth.
Old Home Days
This century-old tradition, honoring the past and small-town origins, will be celebrated in multiple towns this year.
Rockingham, Vt.
Aug. 6, at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls
Charlestown
Aug. 19-21. Charlestown usually celebrates Old Home Days every five years, but this will be the first time since 2015, due to the pandemic. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Morningside Flight Park, with food trucks, music and various activities for adults and kids, along with fireworks around 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, will bring a parade and other events along Main Street, and the festivities continue that Sunday with kid-friendly events.
Hancock
Hancock’s Old Home Days are scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 19-21.
Harrisville
This year, Harrisville’s Old Home Days — scheduled for July 22-24 — will be combined with a celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary. Various events are scheduled between Friday, July 22, and Sunday, July 24, including a parade, book sale, storytelling event, magic show, street dance and more.
Swanzey
July 16. Swanzey’s Old Home Day will feature a parade, children’s bike parade, vendors, kids’ activities and more.
Walpole
June 22-26. Walpole’s Old Home Days celebration includes a block party, BBQ, a street dance, fireworks, a parade, hayrides and more.
Additionally, the Walpole Players will present an Old Home Days production, The Wind in the Willows, with performances on June 17-19, June 23 and June 25 at the Walpole Town Hall.
Juneteenth
Keene’s annual Juneteenth celebration — commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Americans in 1865 — is scheduled for this weekend.
The events kick off Friday with a performance by hip-hop and Afrobeats artist Edwin Owusu at the Keene Public Library at 6 p.m. and a DJ’d party at Yahso Jamaican Grille at 9 p.m.
On Saturday morning, the Keene Family YMCA is holding a guided Freedom Trail walk and a discussion about race and health. The city of Keene’s’ Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railroad Square, followed by a gospel concert at St. James Episcopal Church.
Fourth of July
From fireworks to family fun to historically significant readings, communities across the region are celebrating Independence Day in a variety of ways.
Brattleboro
After being paused for two years due to the pandemic, the July 4 parade is scheduled for 10 a.m., assembling on Flat Street then moving north on Main Street.
Live music and various activities will be occurring throughout the afternoon and evening at Living Memorial Park, followed by fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Keene
Independence Day Eve fireworks are scheduled to occur the night of July 3 at Alumni Field, after the Swampbats game that evening.
The annual Four on the Fourth road race starts at 7:30 a.m. July 4 at Railroad Square. Proceeds benefit Pathways for Keene and the local trail system
Hinsdale
A “Night before the 4th” event is scheduled for July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the soccer field off Brattleboro Road, with games, music, food and vendors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Jaffrey
The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence is scheduled for July 4 at noon at the town meetinghouse.
Peterborough
A reading of abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ famous July 5, 1852 speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” — which called out American hypocrisy at a time of slavery — is scheduled for noon on Friday, July 1, at Teixeira Park. Peterborough is one of 12 communities across the state participating in the reading.
Rindge
Rindge is holding a 4th of July Family Day on Friday, July 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Rindge Town Common, with food vendors, lawn games and music. Fireworks are scheduled for around 9 p.m.