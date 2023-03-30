In the United States, summer is synonymous with summer camp. Children look forward to summer camp year-round, with camp enthusiasts often stating that they “live ten months for two.” Camp is often looked back as a fundamental and often identity shaping experience which allows campers to learn new skills, be themselves, have fun, and play.

Unfortunately, camp is not an affordable experience and not accessible to all. Since 2009, the Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship, a program organized by the Monadnock Localvores and Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD), has set out to expand accessibility by providing Cheshire County and regional children an opportunity to attend summer farm camp experiences and programs.

