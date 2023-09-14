The Founder of Jack’s Crackers Hopes to Bring More Work-Life Balance to Keene

ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
Since moving into its new space at 310 Marlboro Street in Keene in 2022, Jack’s Crackers has had more work than the company has time to get done. “The space is fantastic,” says owner Kevin Dremel. “We have a wonderful landlord and we’re slowly expanding.” That slow expansion has landed this locally owned and operated business in about 200 stores across the country. “So far, it’s all been organic reach,” Dremel says. “We don’t really do advertising.”
For those unfamiliar, a brief history of Jack’s Crackers: The company started after Dremel entered a cooking contest and decided to make an “edible plate” for his pasta entry. The main course didn’t win the big prize, but the red wine-flavored crackers he’d concocted to serve it on? The judges took the spare stock home. With that kind of unspoken rave review, Dremel, whose background is in human services, figured he was on to something. A year later, Jack’s Crackers was born. The name is in honor of Dremel’s cat Jack, who’s since passed away but lives on in the logo design and on the brand’s website, which also features Matilda and Hattie, who made up the original three-cat management team. (Dremel and his wife Beth have two other cats now, Brady and Scarlet, both adopted from the Monadnock Humane Society, who he calls the company’s “junior management team”).
Seven years later, the company produces six core flavors and a seemingly endless rotation of limited-edition seasonal options. (Dremel confirms he’ll definitely do a cranberry cornbread flavor this year but is still nailing down the rest of Jack’s holiday lineup.) Despite fairly rapid growth, Dremel and his crew have stayed focused on partnering with smaller stores and vineyards who want tasty snacks to go with their wine tastings. “We don’t offer our products on Amazon or through any major retailers,” he explains. “We don’t have the capacity to expand into major grocery stores. It’s really a mom and pop business.”
On September 16, Jack’s Crackers is partnering with the Monadnock Food Co-Op to offer an all-ages tour of the facility – something Jack’s informally offers any day the factory is open. Dremel says the tours usually last an hour at most. Attendees will learn how the crackers are produced, and even get a chance to make some themselves. Unfortunately, pesky food safety laws won’t allow visitors to eat any of the products they roll out, but there will be plenty of sampling available anyway.
The tour will include the opportunity to taste Jack’s Crackers newest core flavor, graham cracker. Made with real graham flour, molasses, maple syrup, and dark rum, Dremel says they’re more of an “adult’ graham cracker.” “They’re more hearty,” he explains. “It’s got chunks of sugar and chunks of salt in it that, when you bite into it, you get those flavor pops in your mouth.” For anyone whose sweet tooth is really singing when they visit, Jack’s has partnered with Tavernier Chocolates in Brattleboro and Keene’s Eat More Cake who provide chocolate and marshmallows, respectively, for the s’mores they’ll whip up for the factory tours.
Other than constantly experimenting with new flavors, Dremel’s main focus is to build more job and workplace training opportunities in the community. Right now, he has part-time employees working on a regular basis, plus two interns. All of the jobs are part-time (except for his) because Dremel maintains that “work should be a part of your life, not your entire life.” The Jack’s Crackers workday is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., specifically so any employees with kids can be home in time to be with their children after school.
On top of that work-life balance, Dremel is passionate about offering younger people – high school and college age, in particular – in the community opportunities to get early workplace experience. “We can teach people skills you need to be successful when you have a job,” Dremel says. “Showing up, being clean, how to take instruction, how to give feedback, how to say no to your boss in a way that doesn’t get you in trouble.” It’s a solid foot in the door for a region that’s filled with small food and beverage businesses that, as Dremel puts it, are doing really interesting stuff. “You have people doing meat, people doing cheeses, people doing wines and spirits, different types of food. There’s tons of cookies, place cookie makers around here,” he says. “There’s just tons of stuff going on. It’s amazing.”
