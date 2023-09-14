The Founder of Jack’s Crackers Hopes to Bring More Work-Life Balance to Keene

Since moving into its new space at 310 Marlboro Street in Keene in 2022, Jack’s Crackers has had more work than the company has time to get done. “The space is fantastic,” says owner Kevin Dremel. “We have a wonderful landlord and we’re slowly expanding.” That slow expansion has landed this locally owned and operated business in about 200 stores across the country. “So far, it’s all been organic reach,” Dremel says. “We don’t really do advertising.”

For those unfamiliar, a brief history of Jack’s Crackers: The company started after Dremel entered a cooking contest and decided to make an “edible plate” for his pasta entry. The main course didn’t win the big prize, but the red wine-flavored crackers he’d concocted to serve it on? The judges took the spare stock home. With that kind of unspoken rave review, Dremel, whose background is in human services, figured he was on to something. A year later, Jack’s Crackers was born. The name is in honor of Dremel’s cat Jack, who’s since passed away but lives on in the logo design and on the brand’s website, which also features Matilda and Hattie, who made up the original three-cat management team. (Dremel and his wife Beth have two other cats now, Brady and Scarlet, both adopted from the Monadnock Humane Society, who he calls the company’s “junior management team”).


