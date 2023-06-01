“The Cultural Cross Between Mayberry and Fire Island”

The village of Bellows Falls and its ability of merchants to survive and thrive, despite unanticipated obstacles and economic shifts, is well-known. The town’s history includes a storied love of trains, one of the first canals to operate in the United States, and the Rockingham Meeting House which dates back to the 1700s and is designated as a National Historic Landmark. It also holds a place in the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community when remembering the establishment of the Andrews Inn, located in the downtown Windham Hotel building from 1973-1984. Gay rail travelers, many of whom were seeking safety and community would travel by train from the Northeast to the only gay destination in the state for a weekend of dancing and house parties. Described in 1979 as a “cultural cross between Mayberry and Fire Island,” the Andrews Inn had 56 rooms to rent, a bar, jukebox disco and coffee shop. It was owned by the locally revered Moisis family, whose son, John, had the initial vision which would go on to save the family business.

Although the town was hesitant at first, once visiting guests began to spend money on antiques, clothing, furniture and memorabilia the economic impact was recognized, and what was known as the “gay experiment” gained appreciation for a time. Policemen even began to provide visitors with rides from the train station to the Inn. These patrons were recognized as being good for the economy, less trouble than heterosexual bar regulars and, once you got to know them, pretty nice people.


