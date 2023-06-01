“The Cultural Cross Between Mayberry and Fire Island”

ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
The village of Bellows Falls and its ability of merchants to survive and thrive, despite unanticipated obstacles and economic shifts, is well-known. The town’s history includes a storied love of trains, one of the first canals to operate in the United States, and the Rockingham Meeting House which dates back to the 1700s and is designated as a National Historic Landmark. It also holds a place in the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community when remembering the establishment of the Andrews Inn, located in the downtown Windham Hotel building from 1973-1984. Gay rail travelers, many of whom were seeking safety and community would travel by train from the Northeast to the only gay destination in the state for a weekend of dancing and house parties. Described in 1979 as a “cultural cross between Mayberry and Fire Island,” the Andrews Inn had 56 rooms to rent, a bar, jukebox disco and coffee shop. It was owned by the locally revered Moisis family, whose son, John, had the initial vision which would go on to save the family business.
Although the town was hesitant at first, once visiting guests began to spend money on antiques, clothing, furniture and memorabilia the economic impact was recognized, and what was known as the “gay experiment” gained appreciation for a time. Policemen even began to provide visitors with rides from the train station to the Inn. These patrons were recognized as being good for the economy, less trouble than heterosexual bar regulars and, once you got to know them, pretty nice people.
So, it’s odd that PRIDE has never been officially celebrated in the village, until now. Throughout the month of June, Bellows Falls will once more become a destination for the LGBTQ+ community in New England and beyond. Classic Film Wednesdays will feature LGBTQ+-themed films at the historic Opera House, with the largest screen in the region and where tickets cost $6 (online or at the door with cash/credit card). Don’t miss the famous $5 concessions Triple-Up (popcorn, candy and a drink) to complete the classic movie experience. Merchants will be participating with special window displays, giveaways and stay open late on Wednesdays for your shopping pleasure. Gather at Wunderbar before the film for dinner and drinks, or afterward for discussion. View the photo exhibit of the Andrews Inn founders, featuring six individuals who persevered for a decade. Bask in the glow of the canal which will be lit with the colors of the rainbow. Visit The Field Center for a Queer T- Dance on June 17. Celebrate at the free community dance on June 30 at the Moose Lodge, with DJ Wade the Great. And be sure to pick up your commemorative postcards and pins at Windham Antiques.
And on Sunday, June 11 (which is also national Making Life Beautiful Day), join the PRIDE Whistlestop Tour. From St. Albans t0 Brattleboro, LGBTQ+ organizations and allies are invited to appear at each of the ten Amtrak Vermonter train stations to show support and love for the gay community, under siege across the country, by taking a moment to make our Vermont communities more beautiful. And if you’re traveling from the north, remain in town for the afternoon before boarding the train to head home at 5:30pm.
Sponsors include the LGBT Hotline, Windham Antiques, Wunderbar, Pete’s Farmstand, Fuzzy Brothers Construction, Rockingham Roasters, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project, Bellow Falls Downtown Development Alliance, The Field Center, Moose Lodge, Wade the Great DJ, Canal Street Gallery, Secret Life of Death and Ezra Veitch.
“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” - Keene Pride, sponsor Bellows Falls Opera House – doors open at 6:30pm
June 8
Andrews Inn Photo Exhibit, “The Cultural Cross Between Mayberry and Fire Island,” Exner Block Gallery, Canal Street, Bellows Falls OPENING 4-6pm: June 9-11, Noon-5pm
June 11
“PRIDE Whistlestop Tour” at all 10 train stations from St Albans to Brattleboro on Sunday, June 11, which happens to be national Making Life Beautiful Day. Riders from the north are invited to get off the train in Bellows Falls and spend the afternoon in the village, visit the Andrews Inn exhibit, shop and dine before returning home. #trainrideforpride
June 14
“PRIDE” - LGBT Hotline, sponsor Bellows Falls Opera House – doors open at 6:30pm
SPECIAL GUEST: Welch singer/songwriter, Jon Langford
Flat Iron Cooperative, 5:30 pm - During the time of the Welsh miner’s strikes depicted in the film PRIDE, Langford was a punk musician. He will make a special detour to talk about participating in many of the protests and concerts depicted in the film.
June 17
QUEER T-DANCE
4-10pm: The Field Center, Rockingham
June 21
“But I’m A Cheerleader!” LGBT Hotline, sponsor Bellows Falls Opera House – doors open at 6:30pm
June 28
Moonlight - Windham Antiques and Wunderbar, sponsors Bellows Falls Opera House – doors open at 6:30pm
June 30
Community Dance, “Love Will Keep Us Together” with DJ Wade the Great. 7:30 – Midnight; Moose Lodge. Free and open to the public, all ages
