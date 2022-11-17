Talk House Sharing Over Lunch

Underutilized space in New Hampshire homes could house potential for increased social connectedness and lower bills.
Research suggests that living alone might be bad for our health. This is not an assault on singleness. On the contrary, it is an acknowledgement of the limitations of the nuclear family and a plea to break open social norms and to consider more social living arrangements between unrelated adults. That said, living with anyone can be difficult. Sharing our home, our most intimate space, takes consideration and forethought. Annamarie Pluhar and her non-profit, Sharing Housing, Inc. wants to equip you with the necessary skills for a successful arrangement.
Come consider the potential at the free lunch talk, Friday, November 18th, at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, from noon to 1:00. Pluhar will discuss the variety of housing options for living with others, the benefits of sharing housing, a proven process for finding and selecting good matches and what the pitfalls are and how to avoid them. Register online at the Hannah Grimes website, under events. Pluhar will also be offering a half-day paid interactive workshop in January, also at Hannah Grimes.
Casting aside roommates and living alone is often considered a milestone of adult achievement in the United States. This arrangement is often temporarily replaced by the crowded co-habitation of family life. However many, through fervent choice, or haphazard circumstances, remain living alone. Others find themselves alone again after divorce or departure. According to data from the US Census Bureau, more Americans than ever, almost 15% of adults are living alone. In 1950, this number was closer to 4%. This independent living movement has many causes including increased urbanization, gender equality and delayed marriage. The lifestyle has also been idealized on prime-time TV by 30 somethings lounging by the freezer to eat ice cream for dinner and staying out all night with no one to disturb upon return. All of these activities are still possible, and possibly improved upon, with a housemate.
“We have a deep belief in the appropriateness of being independent,” said Pluhar.
However, the benefits of this independence have waned thin against the lack of companionship during the forced quarantining and isolation of COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, shared housing, where none romantically involved adults share a home, was increasing in practice to combat rising housing costs. Although, at the time of the Pew Research Study in 2018, the majority of these arrangements were between adult children and their parents. Co-housing, living in private houses on communally owned property, was also increasing pre-pandemic.
The advantages are clear and Pluhar will cover the 5 main benefits of shared housing in her talk. They include the ability to significantly cut housing costs as well as the associated costs of home ownership such as maintenance and utilities. It is not just a political scare tool; heating costs are anticipated to be high this winter according to the Energy Information Administration. The financial benefits also dovetail with the sustainability factor. Shared housing means sharing lots of resources that weigh heavily on the environment like fridges, TVs and lawn mowers.
Maintaining a home is often financially draining, it is also time-consuming causing many to outsource some of this work to cleaners and lawn care companies. Imagining the ability to augment or complement your own maintenance efforts, is a happy thought for most. Housemates allow for the sharing of possibly even more intimate tasks like cooking dinner or caring for children or pets. Having a pet is no longer the headache when traveling if you have a housemate. Unlike romantic partners or family members who are often on the same travel schedule, housemates lead independent lives and may be willing to step in and care for a shared furry friend.
“Things that were difficult, become easy,” said Pluhar.
Perhaps, most significantly having housemates can provide a physical and emotional safety net, sorely absent during the pandemic. Housemates can bring you soup if you are ill, or in the case of the elderly, can diminish the risk of falling and not being found.
Despite understanding the benefits on an intellectual level, many people fail to consider co-housing as a viable option for themselves. There is an emotional roadblock for many people to buck convention and do the work that the process requires.
“I have been working on this project for the past 11 years,” said Pluhar.
“And what most people say is, ‘What a great idea; for somebody else.’”
Sharing a house or apartment requires a leap of faith, but more than that, Pluhar argues, it requires hard skills. Skills that she is willing to equip you with through her non-profit which offers mini online courses, books, and consultation.
The process of shared housing starts with self-reflection about who you are, how you like to live at home, and what you imagine the ideal living situation looking like. Next, it will require planning for cleaning and light renovations that may make living with a housemate more seamless, things like cleaning out a spare bedroom, investing in a larger fridge, or installing an extra door where there might not have been one. Shared housing, Inc. offers guides, for a small fee, covering good interview questions with potential housemates and provides examples of housemate agreements.
Pluhar’s latest project is a three-phase shared housing incentive program for homeowners in Windham and Windsor counties. Joining will get you access to the organizations two mini courses, 5 Key Benefits to Shared Housing and Shared Housing 101. Completing the courses qualifies participants for a home consultation for which they will receive a $50 stipend for house-sharing renovations once they have secured a housemate and completed a housemate agreement.
Pluhar’s mission is to help people be successful at sharing housing, but what she can’t tell you is what that arrangement will look like. The arrangements have the potential to be as diverse as the individuals themselves and Pluhar addresses some of this in the common worries section of her website.
“I do not want to prescribe what a shared housing situation should look like for someone else. It is what the person decides for themselves. It is how they want to live,” said Pluhar.
Pluhar believes we are missing out on a well of untapped human relationships.
She has coined a word for the mature and successful house-mate relationship, home-mate. She is hoping it will catch on, not because it is clever, but because she hopes others have the opportunity to partake in a relationship that is different from anything else they have experienced.
“We are supposed to be in community. A lot more people could be living together,” said Pluhar.
More information can be found at the House Sharing, Inc. website, https://sharinghousing.com
