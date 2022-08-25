As the sun shines down on the Monadnock Region, one community member continues to dedicate his career to harvesting its energy for the benefit of our future and our wallets! For over 45 years, John Kondos of Chesterfield, NH, has transformed countless organizations, businesses, and residences to be more sustainable and efficient.
Kondos first became interested in the potential of renewable energy when he pursued a master’s degree in business outside of Phoenix, Arizona, also referred to as the “Valley of the Sun.” Kondos was fascinated by the free fuel resource of solar energy and studied the best technologies and approaches to harvesting solar for fuel.
Utilizing his master’s degree, he launched his international career, embarking on worldwide travels to survey solar markets, establish distribution networks, and sell and install photovoltaics (PV) for manufacturers.
Throughout his career, Kondos has installed PV systems on three continents and solar water heaters in MA, NH and VT.
After several years in other industries, Kondos founded Home-Efficiency Resources (H-ER) to provide energy auditing and added solar in 2007, establishing the Solar Source division of H-ER. After selling the Solar Source division, Kondos retired.
In January 2008, Kondos was part of a group of community members who met to discuss how to promote sustainability in the Monadnock region. The group chose to focus on community education and building a network of individuals, businesses, and organizations in our region. From this, the Monadnock Sustainability Network (MSN) was born. During this time, Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) District Manager Amanda Littleton joined the MSN as a board member and served as board secretary.
Community solar was an emerging option to provide wider solar access and an effort across the river in Vermont sparked the idea for the Community Supported Solar (CSS) project.
Farmers in New Hampshire face significant energy expenses to run their businesses. This project helps to stabilize and lower costs of electricity for participating farms through the Community Supported Solar framework and in turn, increase the viability of those farms.
Farmers that invest in CSS, net-meter solar from a solar array which has been installed at Sun Moon Farm in Rindge, NH. Kondos and MSN collaborated with CCCD and partners to launch the CSS for farmers project.
This exciting opportunity would not have been possible without the expertise of Kondos, who was instrumental in making this idea a reality for our region’s farmers.
Kondos notes that CSS is a great deal for farmers, our region, and our future. He states, “The farmers access solar energy, which is free fuel, at a very low cost. They can access it without having to buy a solar system, and figure out where to put it, since some farms don’t have a good solar site. The costs for a small solar system are a lot higher. So, we put this big solar system in, and we’ve raised a lot of money to help them. They are getting subsidized access to solar at a deep discount”.
Kondos notes the natural pairing between solar and our region’s farmers. The solar array harvests the sun’s energy, saving on space and fuel costs. Kondos remarks, “It’s a natural thing, what are farmers? They are harvesters! Now they can also harvest the sun’s energy through CSS.”
Through a recent crowdfunding campaign hosted on The Local Crowd Monadnock, and the support of our incredible community, CSS was able to raise $17,862 to lower costs for farmers to participate and purchase a share. Solar shares are now available at a savings of 21%!
Kondos continues, “Why do I think solar is so great? The simplest answer that appeals to everyone is free fuel once you pay for the initial cost.”
Kondos cares deeply about our community and our future. Since retirement, he has continued to be involved in several organizations, sharing his expertise to save individuals and business money, while promoting sustainability and efficiency.
In 2018, Kondos joined a group of community members who met to focus on reducing greenhouse gasses in our region. From these discussions, the Monadnock Energy Hub (MEH) was born, and chose the Monadnock Sustainability Network (MSN) as its fiscal sponsor.
In 2020, these groups merged to form the Monadnock Sustainability Hub (MSH), which focuses on transportation and clean energy. Prior to and throughout the merger, Kondos served as President for nine years.
Climate change mitigation, avoiding and reducing emissions of heat-trapping gasses into the atmosphere has long been a motivator for Kondos in this work. In addition to mitigation, Kondos finds motivation in ensuring a safe future for our community.
In 2022, in order to help others reduce their carbon footprint, Kondos restarted Home-Efficiency Resources (H-ER), with the mission to reduce greenhouse gasses in local businesses and communities. H-ER builds on Kondos’ expertise and passion for efficiency, continuous improvement, and harvesting free fuel to make the region more resilient.
H-ER offers several services to community members, including Business Efficiency Solutions (BES). BES offers local businesses an assessment that identifies energy cost savings opportunities in a walk-through survey that goes beyond the building. Data on all energy use is gathered and analyzed. The Assessment report provides opportunities for savings, improvements, benchmark of energy metrics and options for solar and electric vehicle (EV) charging.
The Clean Energy Entrepreneurs Collaborative (CEEC)™ supplements Home-Efficiency Resources’ expertise to maximize impacts. H-ER utilizes a network of collaborators with expertise in: energy efficiency; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); solar; Electric Vehicles & EV charging (EVSE); general and industry specific business efficiency, etc. to compliment and increase the value provided to clients.
Kondos is excited at the prospect of continuing this important work with the community to ensure a bright future for the Monadnock Region and our planet: www.home-efficiency.com .
If you are a large building or landowner with over an acre of clear land near 3-phase power interested in sun harvesting, please email jkondos@home-efficiency.com.
To learn more about Community Supported Solar (CSS), visit cheshireconservation.org/solar
