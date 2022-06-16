Summer Music in the Monadnock Area

Nothing screams summer like live music—indoors and outside. Whether you want to take in some chamber music in a more formal setting or grab a blanket and park yourself on the lawn for a rock concert, the region has almost too many offerings to satisfy your tastes this season.
KEENE
First up this Saturday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church on Main Street in Keene, northern New England’s professional choir, Zenith Ensemble, joins 24 auditioned Monadnock region singers for a triumphant return to the live stage. The program includes J.S. Bach’s motet, “Komm, Jesu, Komm” and Giacomo Carissimi’s “Jephte.” Both works will include respected baroque instrumental specialists, Jane Hershey, viola da gamba; and Lisa Willems, harpsichord. Contemporary composers include Eric Whitacre, Jake Runestad, and Kamala Sankaram, and New Zealand composers David Griffiths and David Childs. A “kiwi” by birth, conductor Matthew Leese designed the program music that is important and has personal meaning. The program also includes the world premiere of “Rise Up, My Love,” by award-winning Keene State Music Department Professor, Heather Gilligan.
The 14 professional Zenith Ensemble artists are based largely in the ensemble’s home states of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, with some traveling from Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. The audience is required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask for the concert. Tickets are pay-as-you-can with a suggested donation of $25 and are available at www.zenithensemble.com and at the door.
The Colonial Theatre, at 95 Main St. in Keene, which reopened this spring after shutting down during the pandemic and completing a significant renovation project, will host live music performances all summer long. First up this summer is Recycled Percussion Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. The New England drumming group has performed on “America’s Got Talent,” opened the 2017 Super Bowl and appeared on their Emmy Award-winning television show, “Chaos and Kindness.”
Country music singer, Billboard chart topper and 2011 “American Idol” winner, Scotty McCreery, performs Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Colonial; followed by Lucinda Williams and Her Band Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Colonial’s second venue, SHOWROOM, at 20 Commercial St. in Keene, will also host live music this summer, starting this Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. with a performance by traditional jazz and blues band, The RT’s (formerly the Rad Trads). The RT’s will be followed by indie folk rock trio (based in Philadelphia, New York City and New Hampshire), TEOA (The End of America) Friday, July 15; blues/rock artist, Tinsley Ellis on Saturday, July 16; and blues/R&B/soul artist, Gaby Moreno on Saturday, Aug. 27. Visit www.thecolonial.org for information on shows at both venues and to purchase tickets.
Get out the sunscreen and grab the cooler before you head to Jamfest 2022, a music festival featuring performances by eight local bands Saturday, July 9, from noon to 9 p.m. at Keene’s Robin Hood Park. On the bill are event founder Gavin Key’s band, Kendall Row, which plays a mix of Grateful Dead covers and original material; Key’s solo project, the Gavin Key Band; psychedelic/progressive instrumental trio, Omoo Omoo; and Donnah in Flames, a Keene-based grunge rock band that plays a mix of originals and cover tunes. For more information, including how to make a donation, visit the Facebook event page (Jamfest 2021).
MONADNOCK REGION
Monadnock Music’s 2022 season opened in May with some free solo performances in Peterborough; but its village concert series officially opens this Sunday, June 19, with a piano and string trio performance at 3 p.m. at the Hancock Congregational Church. This year marks the return of special performances in the Peterborough Town Hall: two lavish works are on the program that use eight players to suggest the complex sonority of a small orchestra with the intimate, soloistic nature of a chamber ensemble. In addition to seven village concerts, the season features a new series within a series of family concerts: on that program will be three performances of Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate’s “Moonstrike,” a retelling of American Indian legends for narrator and string quartet. The summer and fall special event line-up includes a garden party; Oktoberfest; Game Night featuring a wild game dinner and pop-up musical performance; and the annual fundraising gala. Visit monadnockmusic.org for a full concert and event schedule and to purchase tickets.
BRATTLEBORO
You can bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and picnic dinner to Music Under the Stars, a summer concert series in its fourth year in support of Retreat Farm in Brattleboro and of the Brattleboro Music Center, where founder Keith Murphy is a faculty member and artistic director for the Center’s Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival (which he also founded). He and his partner, fiddle player Becky Tracy, will perform Saturday, Aug. 20; but the series opens June 25 with the Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra; followed by the Vermont Jazz Center Big Band July 23. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; concerts are at 6:30 p.m. with rain dates the next day (Sunday) for all three concerts. Assorted food truck vendors will be at each concert. Admission is free. Visit https://bmcvt.org/event/2022-music-under-the-stars/2022-06-25/ for more information.
BELLOWS FALLS
Stage 33 Live, a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material all year long, has a full schedule of Saturday and Sunday performances at 7 p.m. The exception will be a matinee performance at 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 19, by Chapel Hill, N.C.-based multi-instrumentalist duo, Violet Bell, sharing a bill with The Milkhouse Heaters. Violet Bell’s sound meshes folk, soul, bluegrass, and jazz with notes of blues, world, and classical. The Milkhouse Heaters, born of the Boston music scene, fused Americana into their punk roots. They’ve opened for Fred Eaglesmith, closed for Billy Bragg, and shared stages alongside G. Love and Special Sauce, Jack Johnson, Burning Spear and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. The show has a special discounted ticket price of $10 in advance through stage33live.com or $15 at the door. Coffee/soda/juice/water/snacks are available by donation. Shows run every Saturday and Sunday; visit the website for a complete schedule.
SOUTHERN VERMONT
The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Up next Brooklyn Raga Massive, performing Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m. at the Bunker Farm, 857 Bunker Road in Putney. The summer portion of the series closes Sunday, Aug. 28 (time and venue to be announced) with StompBoxTrio and Zara Bode’s Lil’ Big Band. In-between will be performances featuring New Orleans jazz/old-school funk, Balkan gypsy jazz, Eastern European dance music and hip-hop. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite.
Bandwagon series passes are available for purchase at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTEzNDQ5