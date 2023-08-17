On August 19th, the ELMM community center in Winchester, New Hampshire will host its annual Murphy Day celebration. All are welcome to attend the free event from 11-2PM. The day is named in honor of the center’s founder, New Hampshire’s 64th Governor, Francis P. Murphy, who was born in Winchester in August of 1877.

“The celebration is a thank-you to the town of Winchester,” says Director Kimberly Berk. “We love getting everybody to come together and celebrate.”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.