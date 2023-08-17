ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
On August 19th, the ELMM community center in Winchester, New Hampshire will host its annual Murphy Day celebration. All are welcome to attend the free event from 11-2PM. The day is named in honor of the center’s founder, New Hampshire’s 64th Governor, Francis P. Murphy, who was born in Winchester in August of 1877.
“The celebration is a thank-you to the town of Winchester,” says Director Kimberly Berk. “We love getting everybody to come together and celebrate.”
This year’s celebration will include water play of many kinds including a slip and slide and water balloon battleship. Granite State Foam Frenzy will also be there blasting mountains of foam from their foam cannon. The grill will also be going, and the event includes a free lunch with burgers, chips, hot dogs and drinks. A town market will be going on the front lawn.
In early July, flooding hit Winchester particularly hard, making roads impassable and damaging the dam on Forest Lake. The damage closed the town beach for the remainder of the summer, making access to water recreation in Winchester more difficult. It has been a summer without a beach.
“We are happy to host a water event that doesn’t take out route 10,” says Berk. “We consider ourselves the heart of recreation in Winchester.
______________________________________________
History Alive in Hillsborough, August 19-20, 10AM-3PM
History Alive brings a rare treat of two days of reenactments and more to the Jones Road location in Hillsborough. Presentations are included from the Revolutionary War, the French-Indian War, the Civil War as well as Medieval and Viking Battles.
In addition to the reenactment performances, the event includes appearances by artist and illustrator, Marek Bennett, author of the popular historical graphic novel series, The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby. Bennett will be sharing about his process and giving hands on drawing instruction at 10:30 and 1:30 each day of the event. Prospectors, Faith Daley and Russ Galpin, will also lead gold panning.
Sutlers are also an important part of the event. Sutler is the period correct term for a vendor that followed along with an army and sold provisions to the soldiers. At history alive, they will be demonstrating their services and selling their wares to attendees, all while dressed appropriately in period.
“It’s a great event,” says event co-coordinator and “wearer of many hats” Jon Daley. “There are only a couple events in New Hampshire that are like this.
Daley attended the event for the first time the final year the event was hosted by the Living History Organization. He and his children watched a stone mason demonstration where large rocks were broken apart by hand with a feather and a wedge. He was hooked. It was a process that was all about know-how and not strength. He later applied the knowledge to his own renovation on his house foundation.
For a brief moment it was unclear who would continue to play host to the event that had inspired Daley and so many others. Since he had already been hosting another event in town, Hillsborough Summer Fest, he was able to apply his organizational knowledge to continuing the reenactment event under a new non-profit, History Alive. The organization has hosted the event for the last 4 years, sometimes using up to three sites.
Moving forward, History Alive plans to host events in the Fall and Spring so that schools can “take advantage of the amazing educational opportunity,” says Daley. He says that the event in Hillsborough is unique. The culture of the event encourages a dialogue between attendees and the reenactors, giving the reenactors an opportunity to share their hard-won knowledge of the intimate details of a time and place. “It is not just bashing each other with swords,” he says. The reenactors are professional, coming from all over New England and farther afield, most spending their summer as itinerant vessels of history.
Reenactors camp out at the event, sleeping in the straw as revolutionary soldiers used to do. Watching them cook over the coals may stir up an appetite. Daley says the food at the event is affordable to encourage families to spend the day. Children attending the event get free admission. A free and rare chance to skip between centuries and meet the past in person.
Schedules and more information can be found on the history alive website historyalivenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.