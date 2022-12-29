New Year’s Eve Events

ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
After a couple of rocky year-ends, New Year’s Eve has returned, fully live and in-person.
The new trend is to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, meaning not just stream the ball drop in Times Square and blow on a plastic horn at midnight. To properly ring in 2023 and honor the year that is passing us by, you’ve got to make a night out of it.
Whether you want to stay close to home or hit the open road that evening, there’s a New Year’s Eve party waiting for you.
If you’re in Keene…
…check out a Striking New Year’s Eve party at Yankee Lanes from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It’s $100 per lane for up to five people, which includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, a sweet galactic light show, party favors, games and prizes. Call 603-352-5537 to make a reservation.
If you feel like dressing up, there’s All That Glitters is Gold: NYE Dance Party at 10 p.m. at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar on Court Street. Dance the night away with house DJs Rebecca and Chris Hamilton for a $10 cover. You can join the party for a four-course dinner before with seatings at 4:30 and 9 p.m. The menu will feature a choice of salad, appetizer, entree and dessert. Call 603-903-0011 to make a reservation.
Speaking of dressing up, you can unpack that flapper dress or zoot suit and attend a 20s New Year’s Eve Party at Sole’s Bar on Winter Street. Tickets are $100 per person and include tapas-style food all night, five drink tickets per person, a prosecco toast at midnight and toe-tappin’ live music by guitar and harmonica duo Baza, performing original and pre-war country blues from the 1920s through the 1930s. Call 716-551-0983 or email us solesbarkeene@gmail.com and leave your name, number and amount of tickets needed.
Feel free to put on the ritz at Tempesta’s Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Party at Tempesta’s Restaurant at the Best Western Sovereign Hotel with live music from rock ‘n’ roll cover band Northern Stone, appetizer buffet and midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $25; doors open at 8:30 p.m. Revelers who spend the night will receive a discounted room rate. Call 603-352-1311 to make a reservation.
For a more casual vibe, check out a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance at the William Marconi Italian Club at New Year’s Eve with entertainment by rock ‘n’ roll cover band Barney Strife and the Deputies. Music starts at 8 p.m., champagne toast at midnight. Bring a dish to share. $7 cover.
The American Legion Post 4 at 797 Court Street will offer a New Year’s Eve karaoke dance party beginning at 6 p.m. with door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and champagne toast. There is no cover charge for this event. Call 603-352-9703 for more information.
Not far from Keene ...
Catch some fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. over Retreat Meadows at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, in Brattleboro. Bring your chairs and s’more fixings to watch from Retreat Farm’s fire pit starting at 8 pm.
A little bit further away…
Timeless: A New Year’s Eve Celebration of Past, Present, and Future starts at 8 p.m. at 10 Forward, 10 Fiske Avenue in Greenfield, MA featuring DJ sets from sillysounds, nitu, maysee morphy and witch.wav.
The Northampton Arts Council will present the city’s 38th annual New Year’s Eve celebration and festival of the performing arts, First Night Northampton, in Northampton, MA. The night begins with a fireworks display at 6:15 p.m. and ends with a countdown to midnight and ball raising at the Hotel Northampton. A $16 pin is the ticket to more than 95 arts and entertainment performances throughout the day and evening. Visit www.firstnightnorthampton.org for a full schedule of events and to purchase pins.
