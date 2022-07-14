Music, Market & Art All On Again in Hancock!

For over two decades now, the town common of Hancock has been host to the seasonal gathering of the Hancock Summer Concert Series, and this year it ticks off its 26th birthday with lead organizer Kathy Anderson at the helm.
With a number of bands lined up for the summer, sets are intended to kick off at 6 p.m. and end by about 7:30 p.m., to avoid a confrontation with mosquoitoes and other late-night pests. Blues, jazz, swing, and even Celtic music will be featured over the length of the season. “We try to invite a variety of local musicians who play a wide range of music. Our goal is to have something for everyone to enjoy at least once or twice during the season,” Anderson said.
Bands and their slated play dates are as follows; Sarah Bauhan and The Elmwood Station Band, a traditional Celtic band will be playing on July 14th. Jazz players in the Paul Klemperer Ensemble will be playing on July 21st. On the 28th of July, attendees will have the American Pop band 20th Century Pops on the stand. For a taste of swing music, The Millies will be taking the lead on August 4th. And rounding out the season, with their Classic American music and acoustic originals, Decatur Creek will have the floor on August 11th. In the event of rain, the concerts will be held within the Hancock Meeting House.
Along with the local tunes, concert-goers will be able to enjoy the newly revitalized Farmers and Artisans Market which will run within the common as well, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. While the conjoined event was organized by the Hancock Recreation Committee, Anderson was more than happy to remark on the overlap, “We see so many of the same people every week, all who love music and being outside on a pleasant summer evening. And I’m pleased that the Recreation Committee has organized the market to also take place on Thursdays.”
The Farmers and Artisan Market will feature a slew of locally grown produce, flowers, locally made maple syrup, bread, cheeses, and other prepared foods along with a few food trucks thrown into the mix. Some of the vendors that will be attending each event are Blackfire Farm, Flag Leaf Bakery, Hokumpoke Farm, Main Street Cheese, Midnight Maples, and the Quarter Moon Farm. In the way of other goods, Fairview Farm will be bringing Potted Daylilies and other cut flowers while Dragon’s Bite Custom Apparel will be offering pillows, cutting boards, and other housewares.
For those with youngsters, the Harris Center will be visiting on July 14th, 28th, and August 4th with a boat load of activities and crafts to keep them occupied, even though Anderson commented, “Children typically run around and around the bandstand, and we love it!”
While the event is funded by donation, the concerts are always free to the public and 100% family-friendly and it is recommended that attendees bring their own chairs or picnic blankets for seating. “As for shade, sun hats and umbrellas would be a great addition to the travel bag, as there are fewer tall trees along the common this year,” Recreation Committee Chair member Jessica Quinn mentioned.
For more information on this year’s concert season, visit the Hancock Summer Concert Series at Facebook.com.
