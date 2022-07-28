Music Camp in Marlborough

If you have a love of music and connecting with people with similar interests, you may want to take a trip over to the Federated Church Community House on Main Street in Marlborough for the Federated Church of Marlborough’s “Let us get together, right down here…” Music Camp event.
This all-day event will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be lots of workshops where guest artists will come together in a relaxed audience involved way — with the intention of connecting. There will also be a community meal where people can gather around large round tables and get to know each other. In the evening there will be a concert which is expected to be eclectic — from folk and blues to Broadway.
The main theme of this event is music making with a purpose. According to Rev. Dr. Dana Mann, of the Federated Church of Marlborough, “the idea is that when we make music together (in the afternoon workshops), we drop our defenses and explore with each other and discover things in common and new harmony in the midst of these presently disconnected times.”
Any and all people are welcome and they are welcome to attend any, or all of the workshops, the meal and the concert.
Below is the schedule of events for the day.
Workshops for Children:
11:15 a.m.-noon: Be Inspired and Be an Inspiration with Valerie Lettieri Mann. This workshop is for children in preschool through 6th grade. Guests will listen to a classical orchestral piece that inspires excitement through storytelling, dancing, some fun props and dramatizing. Children will have the opportunity to share the musical joy by performing for each other. Works such as Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Saint-Saën’s “Carnival of the Animals,” and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” are just a few examples of music Lettieri Mann has previously used.
Noon-12:45 p.m.: Be a Recorder Star with Cathy Harvey. This workshop is for children in 2nd through 8th grade. Guests will play beautiful music on the recorder, starting with just three notes. Recorders will be provided. Children will have a great time together learning some simple songs. We’ll use movement and games to spark the music-making process, and other instruments if time permits.
Workshops for Adults:
1:15-2:15 p.m.: For Those Who Love to Sing, with Cathy Harvey and Lucius Parshall. Everybody loves to sing in the shower, here is your chance to sing and stay dry. Experience the joy of singing together as Harvey and Parshall lead everyone through a variety of tunes, some familiar, some that may be new to you. Old Chestnuts like “Take me Out to the Ball Game” and newer classics with rounds, echo songs and movement songs will be the order of the day. Easy choruses, words will be supplied. Open to all that are willing.
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Percussion Workshop with Jay Cook. Through this percussion workshop, Cook will be building a supportive circle of musicians and non-musician alike that can engage in deep listening, mindfulness and creative approaches to music improvisation. The only prerequisites are an open mind and willingness to engage and support self- expression. We should expect that Cook will be drawing on his studies with the renowned cellist David Darling and Music for People. Instruments will be provided.
3:45-4:45 p.m.: Listen: Folklore Comes Alive with Jeff Warner. Warner is a living link to New England’s past. He draws heavily from his early youth working alongside his parents, Anne and Frank Warner in collecting and cataloging New England folklore. Our history, heritage and folklore comes alive through his rendering of these traditional work songs, ballads, stories and games. In his workshop you will hear a variety of these songs masterfully accompanied by his banjo, concertina, guitar and perhaps even spoons or limber-jack. It is guaranteed that you will leave this workshop with a better understanding of the lives of ordinary working Americans through Warner’s sharing of their songs and stories.
5-6 p.m.: All Community Meal.
6:30-8 p.m.: Concert. “Let us get together, right down here…” Our workshop leaders and workshop participants will be joined by Small Pond Production Singers and ukulele player, Nik Munson, for an evening of music that celebrates community.
