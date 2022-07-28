Music Camp in Marlborough

Jay Cook

 Courtesy

If you have a love of music and connecting with people with similar interests, you may want to take a trip over to the Federated Church Community House on Main Street in Marlborough for the Federated Church of Marlborough’s “Let us get together, right down here…” Music Camp event.

This all-day event will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.


