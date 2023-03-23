Coffee connects people and the coffee roasters in Keene are part of facilitating that community connection.
Prime Roast Coffee Company on Main Street in Keene will celebrate 30 years of business this year. It’s a milestone that brings owner Judy Rogers a feeling of amazement as she reflects on the many years and evolution of her coffee-roasting business that began inside a specialty food and kitchen store.
When she first decided to start roasting coffee, the roaster sat right in the front window of the Main Street establishment. By 1996, the coffee-roasting piece of the business had taken center stage in Prime Roast’s current location.
At the time there were only a handful of micro-roasters in New England and very few female roasters to speak of anywhere.
“It was the beginning of the wave,” Rogers said of the trade that has since seen massive growth.
Today, Prime Roast is a small-batch coffee roaster that uses innovative roasting technology to enable precision quality control while creating a minimal environmental footprint. They estimate that they roast between 200 and 400 pounds of coffee daily, depending on the season, offering 40 bins of aromatic choices using 18 varietals that include multiple organic coffees.
Because of their strong commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility, Prime Roast is a certified Fair Trade partner, which means that the coffee farmers get a better price for their crop, and partners adhere to guidelines for protecting environmental resources to ensure crop viability for the future, as well as reinvesting earnings into the community.
About half of Prime Roast’s coffee is Fair Trade, Rogers said, as much as they can purchase.
Seven years ago, the Prime Roast roaster was moved off-site to a brick building on Marlboro Road in Keene. Rogers said the move allowed them to increase capacity. It also had an unpredicted effect on the café, she shared.
“The roaster is a very loud and dusty machine,” she explained. “When it was moved off-site, we saw an uptick in customers who were lingering longer in the café.”
The new roaster they use is also more technologically advanced, as it’s programmable and digital.
“The recipes live in its brain,” Rogers said of the roasting machine, which is more consistent, cleaner, and environmentally efficient, adding with a laugh that they’ve named the roaster Stella.
The majority of Prime Roast’s business is at the café counter, although they do sell wholesale and directly to customers online. Online sales increased a whopping 1,000 percent with the start of the pandemic in 2020, Rogers said.
Although the Prime Roast café was shut down for three months to customers, they were able to offer local delivery and mail order sales, allowing them to keep their full staff working.
“We have really good people,” Rogers said of the staff.
One of those really good people is Emily Lavigne, Prime Roast manager, who is also involved in the roasting aspect of the business. She’s been at Prime Roast for 15 years now. Rogers credits Lavigne’s branding expertise for their survival during the pandemic and beyond and says they make a great team.
“It’s important to love what you do and the people you do it with and the product you sell,” Lavigne said.
“It’s fun to come to work,” Rogers added.
Being part of a strong community is at the heart of what Rogers and Prime Roast strive for every day, by participating in local events and supporting Keene. Rogers was instrumental in bringing the Walldogs mural project to Keene and still calls the group some of her closest friends. It was thanks to the strength of Emily and her team that she could take on such a time-consuming community project.
“We couldn’t ask for a better customer base,” Rogers said of the longevity of the business. “Some of them have been coming here for 30 years; they were Prime Roast babies.”
Prime Roast continues to evolve with the coffee business and to make the changes their customers need and want. They’re excited to soon begin using an innovative fully compostable coffee bag for their mail orders and strive to stay educated about what’s available in current coffee-roasting practices.
“We’re always updating in a ‘Prime Roasty’ way,” Lavigne said. “The changes need to fit with the brand and vibe we’ve created.”
Rogers is grateful to the supportive community for Prime Roast’s longevity in reaching their 30-year anniversary.
“I feel privileged to have this life,” she said. “It’s been a good living in a good community with the most wonderful people. I’m spoiled and I don’t mind it all.”
Keene’s Emerald Street is home to another coffee roaster similarly focused on embracing the strengths of community.
Terra Nova Organic Coffee Roasters is a family-owned and small-batch roasted coffee company located in a shared space with Brewbakers Café. Originally founded by John Brewster in a red barn in Surry back in 2005, Terra Nova’s coffee legacy was taken up by current owners Jeff and Eliza Murphy in 2011.
Eliza was a young barista at the time and with Jeff’s entrepreneurial spirit they seized an opportunity to continue the roasting craft. After roasting coffee for five more years in the barn location and running Brewbakers Café on Main Street in Keene, it was all able to come together in one space in 2017 when Terra Nova created a custom brick-and-mortar roastery and espresso bar on Emerald Street.
Now with three children, they roast five days a week, Jeff said, and employ two full-time roasters, selling their certified organic coffee in-house as well as online and at retail locations. From the beginning, Terra Nova’s dedication has been to offer the highest quality coffee experience with a commitment to be 100 percent organic, ethically oriented, and people focused, with an awareness of the environment, sustainability, and working conditions for farmers. Most of their coffee is also Fair Trade.
“This is the cultural aspect of our business,” Jeff explained. “It’s a small business with a global impact.”
As a small-batch roaster, they roast 25 pounds of coffee at a time, which ensures an always-fresh product. They are the only certified organic coffee roaster in New England, in addition to running a certified organic facility.
In 2020, they were able to expand the space to include a full-service cafe, retail shop, and a music venue known as Nova Arts with fiscal sponsor Arts Alive! The space is also home to small businesses such as Billie’s and Tilli, Wakadoodles, Keene on Vinyl, and Feeding Tube Records.
It’s truly a community hub, something Jeff was motivated to provide from the start of the venture. Local support is at the heart of what they do, from utilizing farm-fresh produce to offering live music, with coffee serving as the engine of it all.
“Having a stage as a community venue was really important to us,” Jeff said. “We both grew up in this community and felt we could bring something to the table that invites collaboration and networking.”
Their space is family-friendly and welcoming to college students and remote-working professionals. It was a goal to have the space to accommodate these customers, as well as breakfast and lunch crowds in the café.
Following a wild couple of years with the renovation and pandemic, their goals for the future are to continue to balance the company’s growth with an ongoing emphasis on care for their customers and staff.
Now more than a decade into it, he finds the coffee-roasting community to be welcoming to everyone.
“We consider them friends,” he said. “It’s not a competition, but more of a synergy. We just want to do the very best version of what we do.”
Prime Roast Café is at 16 Main St. in Keene and online at primeroastcoffee.com. Terra Nova Organic Coffee Roasters is at 48 Emerald St. in Keene and online at terranovacoffee.net.
