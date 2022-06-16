Lights, Camera, Action!

Is there any place that screams summer nostalgia more loudly than a drive-in movie theater?
According to the New York Film Academy, drive-in theaters existed as early as the 1910s, although the first patented drive-in didn’t open until June of 1933 in New Jersey. Its patentor Richard Hollingshead created the drive-in for people who could not comfortably fit into movie theater seats and as an attraction for families with noisy young children, welcoming everyone to enjoy the movies.
Hollingshead’s drive-in took off and soon the outdoor theaters popped up in every state, as well as internationally. The drive-in was at the height of popularity in the 1950s and ‘60s thanks to the Baby Boomer generation. At its hey-day, there are believed to have been more than 4,000 drive-ins running films in America, primarily in rural areas as entertainment for both families and dating couples.
Eventually, drive-ins waned in popularity as they necessitated about 15 acres of space and became economically unattractive. Although some remain in operation, their numbers are few and far between.
We’re lucky enough to boast two drive-in theaters in towns nearby to the Monadnock Region – the Northfield Drive-In in Northfield, MA, is right over the state line from Hinsdale and the Milford Drive-In is close to the eastern edge of the region.
Both long-running theaters, the Northfield Drive-In is in its 74th year of operation this year and the Milford Drive-In Theater was built in 1958, making it 64 years old this year. While the pair have gone through significant updates and changes over the years, they have endured the test of time, providing community and family entertainment at an attractive price point.
While Northfield charges per car occupant and by age ($13 for ages 15 and up, $7 for youth ages 4-14, 3 and under free), Milford charges a set car fee of $32 for carloads of up to six occupants ($5 extra for each person over that amount). Both theaters also sell refreshments.
Heading out to the drive-in for the latest blockbuster? Here are a few tips for optimal enjoyment or sticking to that family entertainment budget.
Bring seating. While some may choose to stay seated in their cars, many enjoy being out underneath the stars and more comfortable. Bring along blankets and lounging pillows or camp chairs for a comfy-cozy vibe.
BYOS. Bring your own snacks to save money or to ensure that your picky little eaters have their favorite nibbles or sips. Also, if you’re on any kind of special diet or have allergies, you’re probably better off packing your own goodies.
Read the rules. Don’t forget to skim through the rules page on the theater website. Both theaters have one. Breaking the rules or code of conduct will get you booted, so be respectful of both the business and of the other theater-goers.
Prepare for rain. Tickets are non-refundable for inclement weather unless it causes technical difficulties. While it may not be ideal, do your best to stay positive and make it an adventure.
Be safe. Ensure the visibility of your family to other drivers in the parking area. Drive slowly and stay aware and on the lookout for little ones. Follow the speed limit and parking rules.
Leash and pick up after pets. While pets are welcome at both theaters, follow the pet rules and always pick up your dog’s messes.
Plan for payment. Northfield is cash-only sales at the gate and refreshment stand at this time, while Milford sells advance tickets online and does accept cards.
Have fun! Drive-in movies offer summer nostalgia and a fleeting chance to go back in time. Turn off your phones and embrace the opportunity to enjoy quality family time.
For more information, visit northfielddrivein.com or milforddrivein.com.