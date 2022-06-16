Let’s Go Camping!

My, oh my! Summer is my favorite season for everything outdoors and camping is really high on that list! My kids love it and there is just something so special about being outdoors all day and night.
Whether you’re really into roughing it in a tent, or you’d rather rent a yurt, cabin, or just enjoy camping in a camper, being outside, unplugging from all electronics and sleeping somewhere other than home, can be a real treat.
If you’re new to camping, or seasoned, here’s some tips and reminders to get you prepped and ready for a summer of fun:
Make a list. Having a list not only helps keep you organized and prepared, but it can aid in not forgetting important things, and it comes in handy at the beginning and end of the season to have a checklist of things that may need to be replenished. There is nothing worse than driving out into the woods, away from civilization, only to realize you forgot toilet paper, water, or something important, that could have been easily avoided.
Plan a menu. Planning out breakfast, lunch and dinner can really help with packing. You don’t want to bring too much food and have to struggle with not having enough room in your cooler, but you also don’t want to bring too little and have to go shopping in the middle of a camping trip.
Have a separate cooler for drinks. Bring two coolers. One for your food, that you need to stay cold, and another one for drinks. So, that way when you are in and out of your drink cooler throughout the day, you’re not compromising your perishable foods. Keep in mind, if you’re on a long camping trip, you may still have to get fresh ice at some point to keep everything cool.
Don’t forget to put any food away before bed. Whether you store it in your car or a bear box, it’s important to put all those items away so you don’t have any pest problems. Don’t forget to put away other good smelling things, too, such as shampoo or toothpaste.
Cleaning supplies are helpful. I know when I think of being outdoors and camping, the last thing that comes to mind are cleaning supplies. But, paper towels, Clorox wipes and wet wipes are used frequently when camping. Also, a couple dish washing buckets, and a sponge are great for dirty pots and pans.
Hammocks are a great addition. You can bring camp chairs for seating but think about adding a hammock to your camping tote! My family really enjoys having a nice place to swing or lay down while enjoying all the outdoor sights and sounds.
Bring things to entertain the kids. If you have children on your camping trip, or maybe even kids at heart, make sure you bring some fun things to keep everyone busy. Cards, travel board games, nature bingo cards, frisbees and balls. We always like to bring tie dye supplies when camping. We don’t have to worry about making a mess outside and we have plenty of trees to hang our masterpieces to dry. It also serves as a sweet reminder of all the fun we had that summer.
Don’t be afraid to bring things that make your trip comfortable. Albeit, if you’re out backpacking or hiking to a campsite, you can’t get too crazy, but if you are driving up to your site, bring the things that make you feel comfortable. Like, an air mattress, extra pillows or blankets. Maybe some cute battery powered lights … camping is way more fun when you get a full night’s rest and enjoy your time outdoors.
Bring a canopy or a tarp. There is nothing worse than an unexpected rainstorm during a camping trip with no way to cover your gear. It’s also nice to have if you have a sunny campsite and need a little break in the shade.