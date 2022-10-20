KSC Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery to Host “For the Camera”

The Thorne-Sagendorph Gallery at Keene State College is currently showing a selection of photographs from The Rodger and Carolyn Kingston Vernacular Photo Collection. The show, For the Camera, is curated by former Keene State Professor, Heather Diack, now Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Miami. The show opened September 22nd and will run through December 16th.
The covetous collection, valued at $1.8 million, was gifted to KSC by an anonymous donor and possibly represents the single largest art donation in the college’s history. The comprehensive collection includes over 3,500 photos. Three members of the art faculty spent four days scanning the physical photographs to create a digital catalog that will hopefully be accessible online soon. The digitalization allowed a long-distance collaboration with Diack, who focused the show around posed images. A portion of the collection has previously been on display at Boston University with a corresponding catalog, In the Vernacular: Photography of the Everyday, but the current curation is entirely new.
“The Kingston Collection is one of the best single collections of vernacular photography I’ve seen in quite some time,” said Rodney Obien, KSC associate professor and head of Special Collections. “The collection represents literally the history of photography and the exhibition is just a small slice of what is an extraordinary collection.”
Vernacular means the language of ordinary people. Vernacular photography is an ever-increasing domain with each technological advance that increases access: photos by the people, for the people. Because of photography’s practical functions, the vernacular has always been intertwined with the medium’s artistic counterpart. Despite this, everyday photography has been left largely unexamined by art historians and galleries until recently. It is collections like this that work to acknowledge and advance the study of photography as a vernacular practice.
In her introduction, Diack writes the show “engages with the role photography has played in the construction of identity, the rituals of collectivity, and the inevitable tensions that arise between staged moments and accidental occurrences.”
For anyone who has ever sat for a family photograph, a school picture, or wielded a selfie-stick, this tension is well known. At the front of the show is an extreme example of pose creating identity: a 1918 aerial photograph of 2,500 men posed to form the liberty bell at Camp Dix, New Jersey. The photographers of this image, the Mole and Thomas company, are known, but this is unusual in the larger context of the exhibit in which the names of the people behind the lens and in front remain largely anonymous. The rest of the images, all matted and framed in-house, focus on its subjects more intimately. A couple running down the beach, their wind blown hair frozen in place. A photographer’s proof sheet of rows of smiling school children. Pursuing the vernacular is not dissimilar to our culture’s current interest in scrolling Instagram, it is an opportunity to experience the lives of others, while our own face is reflected in the glass.
The Rodger and Carolyn Kingston Vernacular Photo Collection began in the 1970s, when Rodger Kingston, a documentary photographer from Boston, MA, started collecting everyday photography from the nineteenth and twentieth century. He was indiscriminate in his investigation of functional photography, choosing what called to him from the discarded boxes found in neighborhood antique stores and flea markets. Kingston cataloged advertisements alongside family photos, travel snapshots next to medical photographs, next to I.D. badges. Kingston’s exploration of the everyday extended into academia where he studied the American documentary photographer, Walker Evans. Evans is known for his unflinching look at the neglected and the mundane. The acceptance of documentary photographers like Evans as art was an important precursor to academic interest in common functional photography documents.
Kingston’s time of collection bookends the age of the collection itself, none of the photos older than the 1970s, almost all of them black and white. Yet, many embody some of the same unchanged, familiar photographic rituals of today, including wedding photos, travel albums, and the ubiquitous and earnest class photos children still endure today. While our discarded photographs of today clutter hard drives, our pre-digital cast-offs can still be found cluttering attics and estate sales. Most of these images will remain obscured by the pile, and so it is with that knowledge, that these objects, framed and lit for our consideration, hold such nostalgic weight. There they are. There we are.
On November 3rd, Diack will return to the Thorne gallery to give a lecture that gives insight into both the collection and her individual curation. A reception will follow. Diack is also at work, writing a Catalog for the show that will be available in November.
The value and the utility of the show will not end at the close of the exhibition. This vernacular collection will remain both a financial and academic asset for the college. Obien, who teaches a MA program in History & Archives, is excited that KSC students will have the opportunity to study such a comprehensive collection that they would have previously had to travel to New York or Boston to access.
The Thorne-Sagendorph gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, Noon-5:00, 222 Main Street, Keene, NH, 03435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.