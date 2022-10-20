KSC Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery to Host “For the Camera”

A 1918 aerial photograph of 2,500 men posed to form the liberty bell at Camp Dix, New Jersey. Photographers: the Mole and Thomas company

The Thorne-Sagendorph Gallery at Keene State College is currently showing a selection of photographs from The Rodger and Carolyn Kingston Vernacular Photo Collection. The show, For the Camera, is curated by former Keene State Professor, Heather Diack, now Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Miami. The show opened September 22nd and will run through December 16th.

The covetous collection, valued at $1.8 million, was gifted to KSC by an anonymous donor and possibly represents the single largest art donation in the college’s history. The comprehensive collection includes over 3,500 photos. Three members of the art faculty spent four days scanning the physical photographs to create a digital catalog that will hopefully be accessible online soon. The digitalization allowed a long-distance collaboration with Diack, who focused the show around posed images. A portion of the collection has previously been on display at Boston University with a corresponding catalog, In the Vernacular: Photography of the Everyday, but the current curation is entirely new.

