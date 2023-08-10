ELF is the weekly entertainment and lifestyles publication brought to you by The Keene Sentinel. You’ll find lively features about local people, businesses and information on gardening, pets, healthy living, hobbies, antiquing and much more. Our Spotlight section includes local event listings and other activities to plan for a weekend of fun. More than 20,000 copies of ELF are distributed in the area. Please contact elfweekly@keenesentinel.com with any questions or comments, we would love to hear from you!
Before you attend the Wagner in Vermont Festival this year, Hugh Keelan would actually prefer you didn’t know much about what you were getting into. “Some people come to Wagner knowing close to everything, and they have very strong opinions about it. And we’ve had a significant number of people who literally didn’t know what they were coming to,” he says. “They are, in a sense, our favorite audience members. And at a guess, they’re the ones who leave with the most personal value from having attended.”
Keelan himself didn’t know what he was getting into when he was first introduced to Wagner around age 19. “In England, I was already a well-formed musician for my age, and I had the opportunity to go to the place where Wagner built his own opera house,” he recalls. “I wasn’t a Wagner lover or even an opera lover.” But the tickets were at a steep discount, so he took the opportunity – and it changed his life.
Nearly 40 years later, around 2016, Keelan and his wife, Jenna Rae, “decided we really wanted to give a portion of our lives to perform the works we wanted to perform,” Keelan explains. So, they founded TUNDI Productions, a company that focuses on “the operatic output of a very contentious composer from the 19th century, Richard Wagner.” (Keelan is the company’s musical director; Rae is the general director.) TUNDI is named for the opera Tristan und Isolde, “which is this shattering, all-encompassing love story that we consider to be the center of Wagner’s works,” Keelan says.
The company’s first performance was in 2019, followed by the familiar shutdown in 2020. To their surprise, 2019 was a huge success. “I hope this doesn’t sound overly arrogant, but we’ve actually done an exceptional job in reaching through lots of barriers that come with doing performances,” Keelan says. The group performs in the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, which Keelan says lends itself well to an (excuse the buzzword) immersive audience experience. There’s a balcony, two “extraordinary” catwalks, and a “very adaptable” stage that they’re planning this year. It puts the audience right in the middle of the action.
When they re-emerged after COVID-19, they decided to take on something more ambitious: Der Ring des Nibelungen, or the Ring Cycle. Widely considered to be Wagner’s masterpiece, it is a set of four operas and a massive undertaking for any company. Keelan says that most larger opera houses who decide to perform the cycle will introduce one of the operas per year. Then, by year four or five, they’ll perform the Cycle in its entirety over the course of about a week. Compared to that, the small company of TUNDI is, as Keelan puts it, “absurdly fast.” They performed parts one and two in 2022; this year, it’s parts two and three, Die Walkürie and Siegfried. (You are likely familiar with at least one song from the former: “Ride of the Valkyries,” which opens Act 3, has become something of a cliche movie soundtrack to any tense battle scene that ends in a protagonist’s often unsettling triumph. See: American soldiers dropping bombs in Apocalypse Now and Elmer Fudd trying to kill his wabbit prey.)
Both operas are derived from Germanic and Norse mythology: the first a story of forbidden love with heavenly interference and the second a coming-of-age tale that involves at least one dragon slaying. “It’s very comparable to the mythic canvas of [J.R.R. Tolkein’s] Lord of the Rings in that they share a deep mythological source,” Keelan explains. “Wagner just got there first.”
This experience is not a quick, 90-minute movie night. Each opera is in three acts, at about an hour and a quarter per act. To keep the audience engaged, Keelan explains that there are dinner and refreshment breaks between acts one and two of each show, plus a shorter break before act three. “I could imagine it being very much intolerable if there weren’t these breaks,” Keelan says.
On top of the two performances – for which tickets range from $36 to $200 – the festival involves an entire week of free, Wagner-focused events as well. All of them are less of a time commitment than the main performances: The company’s website teases lectures with intriguing names like “Queering Wagner” and “The Witch of It,” shorter concerts featuring more of Wagner’s music, and a Valkyrie flash mob. “You’ve gotta come to the Valkyrie flash mobs, people!” Keelan insists. “That’s what you gotta do.”
All of this was put together with the intention of, as the TUNDI website puts it, “tackle Wagner’s embedded challenges.” Those “embedded challenges” are primarily that Wagner was openly racist and anti-Semitic decades before Adolf Hilter (who was a huge Wagner fan) was even born. “Richard Wagner, the real person, was as bad as anybody says. He wrote anti-Semitic pamphlets. He was politically active, as a public matter, against Jews and Judaism,” Keelan says. “I’m going to say nothing that is apologetic for that. There’s nothing to defend.”
There is an on-going debate about whether it’s ever appropriate to separate great art from its controversial artist; Keelan thinks that Wagner is a case where it is. “As forcefully as I can speak against Richard Wagner, the man, I will forcefully speak for the works,” he says. “Not because I love them, though I do love them, but because they tackle things that disgust us.” As Keelan explains, Wagner’s works tackle “the cruelty and negligence” of tribal conflict, racism, and the systematic mistreatment of one another. “It’s like reading a fairy story,” he continues. In doing so, “you’re being invited to deal with really hideous things … like incest, death, and rotten parenting.”
And, perhaps most importantly, unlike more modern problematic faves, Wagner is not benefiting financially from these performances. “The man is dead,” Keelan says. “He [and his family] have no control, even from a copyright point of view, on how we do his works. Nobody gets any payment for us performing it. This gives us a freedom to make a choice about caring.”
