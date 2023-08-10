Before you attend the Wagner in Vermont Festival this year, Hugh Keelan would actually prefer you didn’t know much about what you were getting into. “Some people come to Wagner knowing close to everything, and they have very strong opinions about it. And we’ve had a significant number of people who literally didn’t know what they were coming to,” he says. “They are, in a sense, our favorite audience members. And at a guess, they’re the ones who leave with the most personal value from having attended.”

Keelan himself didn’t know what he was getting into when he was first introduced to Wagner around age 19. “In England, I was already a well-formed musician for my age, and I had the opportunity to go to the place where Wagner built his own opera house,” he recalls. “I wasn’t a Wagner lover or even an opera lover.” But the tickets were at a steep discount, so he took the opportunity – and it changed his life.


