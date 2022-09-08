Rural communities across the country face similar challenges and often find themselves trying to solve the same problems. Radically Rural’s Livability Slam, first introduced three years ago, seeks to unite those who have solutions with those trying to solve these common challenges.
The “Slam” is the closing event of Radically Rural, 4 p.m., Sept. 22, at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene. A fusion of video and live presentations featuring innovative concepts are presented with one aim – help build sustainability for rural places, simply and boldly.
Radically Rural’s director Julianna Dodson describes the session as a whirlwind think-tank.
“The act alone of freely sharing information and ideas brings the magic,” she says. “Connecting organizations and visionaries with shared interests increases the strength and resilience in ideas and actions and promotes the change needed in our rural areas.”
Each presenter (individuals, non-profits and businesses from around the country) will have up to five minutes to share their ideas or initiatives. An audience reception for further discussion will be hosted afterward in the Colonial’s historic lobby.
Attendees can expect to hear from Jimmie Neilsen from REMIX Coffee Bar and Social Club about a new spin on nightlife in Claremont. REMIX is a donation-based, volunteer-run, non-profit club that is open on Friday nights, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Stef Morrill will discuss a grassroots food tourism movement taking shape in her area of Plain, Wisc. Savor the River Valley initiative directs tourists and others to local food producers, retailers and restaurants. The effort has created a food community, bringing together producers, retailers and dining outlets to share resources, collaborate and learn from one another.
Christine Straley from Table Health in Traverse City, Mich., will share efforts to launch a patient-centered, direct primary care health care model in her rural region. Through Table Health, local residents can access primary care services by paying a low monthly fee. By not participating in insurance, this program is not bound by contracts and therefore there are no co-pays or deductibles, and wait times are low to see a physician.
Dane Claussen from Nonprofit Sector News will give insight into how this news organization is building and strengthening communities by reporting on and counseling non-profits while supporting local news media. He’ll discuss why nonprofits need newspapers and why rural towns need their nonprofits in order to thrive.
Those and other ideas will be shared over 90 minutes. Art and poetry presentations will be woven throughout the programming, culminating in a collage of ideas and initiatives that have led or will lead to an improved quality of community life.
Says Dodson, “One of the things we love most at Radically Rural is the exchange of ideas. Hearing about so many remarkable ideas and initiatives right before closing the summit is like the fireworks to send us off full of inspiration.”
