Rural communities across the country face similar challenges and often find themselves trying to solve the same problems. Radically Rural’s Livability Slam, first introduced three years ago, seeks to unite those who have solutions with those trying to solve these common challenges.

The “Slam” is the closing event of Radically Rural, 4 p.m., Sept. 22, at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene. A fusion of video and live presentations featuring innovative concepts are presented with one aim – help build sustainability for rural places, simply and boldly.

